Baseball

Justin Verlander declines $25 million option with Astros, becomes free agent

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press,Updated November 10, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Justin Verlander celebrated Houston's World Series title in which he won his first Series start in nine tries.Carmen Mandato/Getty

NEW YORK — Justin Verlander declined a $25 million option with the Astros to become a free agent on Thursday, five days after helping the team with its second World Series title.

The 39-year-old righthander likely headed to his third Cy Young Award got his first World Series win in nine starts, doing it in Game 5 against Philadelphia. The day before that happened, he said it was too early to think about his future.

“Really and truly it’s been a hell of a ride no matter what happens, whether I stay or don’t,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time with this group of guys and the city and getting to know the city.”

Verlander was among four players who became free agents Thursday, raising the total to 165.

Verlander played for Detroit from 2005 until he was traded to the Astros in August 2017. He agreed to a $66 million contract covering 2020 and 2021, then hurt his elbow and needed Tommy John surgery.

After pitching one game over the previous two seasons, Verlander became a free agent and re-signed with Houston for a $25 million, one-year deal that included the option. He went 18-4 with a major league-best 1.75 ERA in 28 starts, then was 2-0 with a 5.85 ERA in four postseason outings. He is 244-133 with a 3.24 ERA and 3,198 strikeouts in 17 seasons.

“I really did enjoy kind of just talking with some teams and just kind of like hearing their philosophies and getting to talk about my philosophies with pitching and just talk baseball,” he said. “I didn’t get the traditional come into the city and get all the pizzazz because it was a short timeframe.”

Several others have option decisions due later Thursday. Among the other moves, the Mets turned down an $8 million option on righthander Mychal Givens in favor of a $1.5 million buyout, Baltimore said no to an $11 million option on righthander Jordan Lyles and will pay a $1 million buyout.

