Nathan Delgado carries unbeaten Wakefield to Division 3 quarterfinal win at Plymouth South

The Warriors await the winner of Friday’s contest between Billerica and North Attleborough in the state semifinals.

The senior back took five handoffs, accumulating 55 yards and the game-clinching touchdown for a 24-14 road victory over No. 3 Plymouth South Thursday night.

PLYMOUTH — Clinging to a three-point lead with under four minutes left in its Division 3 quarterfinal matchup, sixth-seeded Wakefield kept it simple. Feed Nathan Delgado.

Wakefield (10-0) got off to a fast start. First, the defense forced a three and out. Then the offense went on a seven-play, 62-yard drive capped off by a 9-yard scoring run from Delgado (22 rushes, 146 yards).

Following an interception from his brother, Christian Delgado, Wakefield drove 57 yards to add its second first half touchdown. Senior quarterback Javin Willis (9 carries, 53 yards) punched in a quarterback sneak to extend the Warrior lead over Plymouth South (9-1) to 14 just before halftime.

The Warriors defense pitched a shutout through the first three quarters of the game. Senior defensive end Ian Dixon continually made big plays at or around the line of scrimmage. He also added 76 yards on four receptions.

“I’m proud of my kids. They seized the moment and hold on to it,” said Wakefield coach John Rafferty.

Plymouth South rallied from the 14-0 deficit with 14 fourth-quarter points. The Panthers used their vaunted rushing attack to get even.

Junior star Casious Johnson had a game-high 172 on 22 carries. Fullback Heath McGillvray added 51 yards and the game-tying touchdown.

The first Panther score came on a 3 yard pass by quarterback Cole Brunstrom to Nick McNulty.

Wakefield junior Mark Letchford booted a 32 yard go-ahead field goal, giving the Warriors a 17-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Plymouth South will play crosstown rival Plymouth North on Thanksgiving morning.