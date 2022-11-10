No. 4 Springfield Central gives No. 5 Xaverian a lethal dose of its speed in Division 1 quarterfinal win

The host Golden Eagles (9-1) won their 19th straight game against in-state competition behind yet another clinic from quarterback Will Watson, a Nebraska recruit who completed 14 of 23 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 10 times for 53 yards and two scores.

On Thursday night, fourth-seeded Springfield Central had the fifth-seeded Hawks chasing it down all over Berte Field in a Division 1 state quarterfinal, overcoming a sluggish start to win going away, 56-22, and advanced to within one win of a potential fourth straight trip to Gillette Stadium.

SPRINGFIELD — Speed is something you either have, or you’re chasing, Xaverian football coach Al Fornaro said.

“Athletically, they’re better than anybody we’ve played this year,” Fornaro said. “The quarterback just tips the scales unbelievably.”

Xaverian (7-3) held Springfield off the scoreboard for the first 12 minutes, earning the game’s first points on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Henry Hasselbeck to Jonathan Monteiro on the first play of the second quarter.

It’s around that time, as Watson said, that the Golden Eagles popped.

The senior scored on a 9-yard TD run on Springfield’s ensuing drive, floated a 23-yard TD pass to Mattias Barbour in the end zone on its following series and called his own number again, scoring on a 20-yard run , to establish a lead it would never relinquish.

Hasselbeck plunged in from the 1 with 16 seconds remaining in the first half, pulling Xaverian within 20-14 at the break. But, in a testament to just how dangerous and explosive they truly are, the Golden Eagles pulled away with big plays on special teams and defense.

Kymari Latney returned the opening kick of the second half 85 yards for a score, right before Shaun’Dez Buckhannon came up with a 20-yard pick-six to stretch the Springfield lead to 34-14.

“We knew what we were doing,” Watson said. “They came out flying, but we anticipated that. They weren’t ready for four quarters with us. When we popped, we pulled away.”

Not to be lost in Watson’s performance is that of the Golden Eagles’ defensive line, namely Josiah Griffin and Bryce Gentry-Warwick. Griffin, the younger brother of Boston College wide receiver Joseph Griffin and a BC recruit, had three sacks and a forced fumble while Gentry-Warrick, a Merrimack recruit, came up with two sacks of his own.

“We get that at practice,” Watson said of the Central defensive line. “It’s very competitive. We know we’re the best competition we’re going to get in the state, so every day at practice we’re just making each other better, and it shows on the field.”

Watson added a 26-yard touchdown pass to Conellius Patrick and a 34-yard score to Barbour in the second half and Tariq Thomas closed scoring with a 1-yard rush following a strip sack from Griffin.



