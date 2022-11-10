fb-pixel Skip to main content
NFL: Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Panthers run Falcons into the ground on a rainy Thursday night game

By Steve Reed Associated Press,Updated November 10, 2022, 1 hour ago
Chuba Hubbard helped the Panthers pile up a season-high 232 yards on the ground.Rusty Jones/Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — D’Onta Foreman carried 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, Laviska Shenault added a 41-yard burst to the end zone and the Carolina Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons, 25-15, on a rainy Thursday night.

The Panthers (3-7) piled up a season-high 232 yards on the ground, and Eddy Pineiro kicked four field goals after he missed two crucial kicks in a 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons 11 days earlier.

Marcus Mariota finished 19 of 30 for 186 yards and two touchdowns, but was sacked five times and intercepted once.

Atlanta fell to 4-6, leaving Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) alone atop the NFC South. The Bucs play Sunday against the Seahawks in Munich.

Carolina improved to 2-3 since coach Matt Rhule was fired and replaced on an interim basis by Steve Wilks.

Foreman, who ran for 118 yards and three TDs in the last meeting on Oct. 30 in Atlanta, capped off a crucial seven-play, 84-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run off right tackle to give Carolina a 19-9 lead with 1:51 left in the third quarter.

The Falcons cut Carolina’s lead to 22-15 when Mariota found a wide-open KhaDarel Hodge for a 25-yard touchdown with 3:01 left in the game after the Panthers botched a coverage assignment. Younghoe Koo, who had made 71 straight extra points, missed his second PAT of the game to keep the margin at seven points.

The Falcons got one last shot to tie the game, taking over at their own 34 with 2½ minutes to play. But Carolina’s Marquis Haynes sacked Mariota twice and the Falcons turned the ball over on downs at their 15.

Carolina’s defense, which allowed Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon to run for 153 yards and four touchdowns — and the Bengals to amass 241 rushing yards as a team — on Sunday, held the league’s fourth-best rushing attack to 138 yards.

Atlanta came in averaging 162.9 yards on the ground.

