Patriots settled a score with Indianapolis. The Jets will be out to do the same to them.

The Patriots had revenge on their minds against the Colts. And they actually admitted to it, knowing it helped fuel the way they made the Colts pay for a rough road loss last year.

Bill Belichick revealed a little bit of it in his postgame comments after last Sunday’s win over the Colts. Surprisingly, his players let it slip a bit too. All of it was very un-Patriotlike.

Now, as the Patriots enjoy a well-placed bye week, they would do well to remember what fueled their path to getting above .500. Because up next are the similarly revenge-minded Jets, and the Patriots don’t want to be caught, well, with their football pants down.

Yes, it’s been so easy to embarrass the Jets over the years; the Patriots have beaten them 13 times in a row, including the most recent 22-17 win two weeks ago. But these are also the Jets who shocked the Bills last weekend to improve to 6-3.

Players are slow to forget the worst games of their past, annoyance that sometimes leaks out. Think of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson in the immediate wreckage of that three-interception debacle against the Patriots, when he practically smirked at suggestions that they have his number, unable as the Jets were to avenge anything from a disastrous 41-point loss in 2021 or capitalize on what had been a four-game winning streak.

“Yeah, we’ll have these guys in two weeks,” Wilson deadpanned between chomps on his chewing gum.

Patriots players are much better schooled in avoiding bulletin-board material, which is why they didn’t have much to say specifically about the Colts heading into last weekend’s game. But there’s no doubt they remembered the way a trip to Indianapolis derailed their 2021 season.

In that 27-17 loss, the defense gave up 226 rushing yards, the offense wilted in the red zone with a QB who threw two interceptions, and the Patriots committed eight penalties. Throw in a coaching call to go for 3 instead of 7 on a fourth-quarter fourth down and a blocked punt that the Colts took in for a touchdown, and it’s no wonder the Patriots were still smarting.

More than once, unprompted, that post-bye Week 15 loss came up in the aftermath of last Sunday’s win.

From Belichick: “A good win for our team, certainly better than the last time we played the Colts. … Always things we can do better but really good to walk off the field today with a good win against the Colts, a team that we obviously couldn’t play very well against last year. So it was a little different story today.”

From quarterback Mac Jones: “Obviously, we talked about, you know, a lot about last year and how we felt after the game. Felt like we came in and played as a team. … In the NFL, it’s hard to win, you know. It takes everybody. You know, like I said, last year was a different story. We won this year. That’s all that really matters.”

From receiver Kendrick Bourne: “You know we played the Colts last year — I think they stopped our streak last year, so that was a good one to win, but to get that win, getting back and going into the bye week, getting our bodies back is very encouraging. So yeah, just not do what we did last year obviously. Pick up where we just left off today. Even these last few games, it’s looking promising.”

And from cornerback Jonathan Jones, whose blocked punt not only led to a key Patriots touchdown but also avenged last year’s blunder: “I don’t know if it’s revenge from last year, but it was kind of on our radar to go after them on special teams.”

For a week at least, the Patriots were able to tap into the emotional well of revenge, but they know that well can run dry really quickly if not backed up by good play. For a team still searching for week-to-week consistency and still looking up from the bottom of the AFC East, the division games are paramount.

The Patriots wrap up with the Jets a week from Sunday, but with two games remaining against a Bills team that crushed them twice last year — the second time with a completely dominant effort in the playoffs — the season teeters in the balance. Dismantling the hapless Colts, who fired coach Frank Reich the very next day, may not be a promise of more. But it was still an important step.

“You don’t get many games like this where they are able to get after the quarterback so fast,” veteran Devin McCourty said. “We just have got to continue to build. It is not going to get easier at this point in the season. We have got to still play better.

“Especially the week after next, going back into the division with the Jets. We have got to stay on top of it, enjoy this win, rest up, be ready to go, and after the bye it will be a long haul of trying to play our best football.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.