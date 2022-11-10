Phillies star Bryce Harper to get damaged elbow checked next week to see if he needs surgery

LAS VEGAS — Philadelphia slugger Bryce Harper is set to have his damaged right elbow checked next week to see whether surgery will be needed.

The two-time NL MVP tore an elbow ligament in April and couldn’t play the outfield for the rest of the year.

Harper, who turned 30 in October, will meet with prominent orthopedist Neal ElAttrache on Monday to have his torn ulnar collateral ligament examined.