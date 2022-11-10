Red Sox extend qualifying offers to Xander Bogaerts and Nate Eovaldi, but not Michael Wacha

The Red Sox have extended qualifying offers to shortstop Xander Bogaerts and pitcher Nate Eovaldi, but not to pitcher Michael Wacha, according to a major league source.

Wacha, 31, started 23 games for the Sox last year, going 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA. He will be looking for a multi-year deal after playing on a series of one-year deals with the Mets in 2020 ($3 million), the Rays in 2021 ($3 million), and the Sox in 2022 ($7 million).

Bogaerts is certain to decline the qualifying offer. Earlier this week, he opted out of the remaining years of his contract to become a free agent.