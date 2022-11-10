Reliever Robert Suarez, Padres agree to $46 million, five-year deal

SAN DIEGO — Reliever Robert Suarez agreed Thursday to remain with the Padres under a $46 million, five-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke with the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized pending a physical. Suarez can opt out after three years.

Suarez, a 31-year-old rookie, was having a terrific postseason until allowing Bryce Harper’s go-ahead, two-run homer with no outs in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the NL Championship Series that sent the Phillies to the World Series.