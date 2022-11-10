Sid Tildsley helps No. 4 Shawsheen keeps perfect season intact with Divsion 5 win over No. 5 Old Rochester

Maybe Tildsley wasn’t perfect — he threw two interceptions — but everything else he did was near-perfect. He ran for two touchdowns, was 13-of-20 passing for 145 yards, and sealed the win by intercepting Noah Sommers’ pass with 1:03 remaining. Even his two kneel-downs looked impressive.

Fresh off a 60-0 wrestling season that included a New England title, the sophomore quarterback led fourth-seeded Shawsheen to a 27-20 win over No. 5 Old Rochester in the Division 5 quarterfinals in Billerica. Shawsheen, now 10-0, advances to play the winner of Friday’s game between top-seeded Hudson (9-0) and No. 8 Dover-Sherborn (9-0).

Shawsheen's (left to right) Mavrick Bourdeau, Kevin Ackerley, and Ryan Copson served as the color guard in leadaing their team out onto the field before Thursday night's Division 5 matchup against Old Rochester. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“Sid is a gamer and it was fitting that he made that pickoff to end the game,” said Shawsheen coach Al Costabile. “Just great anticipation, saw the whole field and there was no way he was going to drop it.”

Tildsley started the game with four straight completions but used his legs to run it in from a yard out for the first score and a 7-0 lead. But ORR (7-2) tied it on Sommers’ 15-yard run, then went ahead 14-7 when Sommers scored on the same play on the Bulldogs next possession, this time from 60 yards out.

Shawsheen responded with two second-quarter scores, the first on Tildsley’s 2-yard run, the second on a 1-yard run by Caleb Caceres. Jack Finn’s three extra points added up to a 21-13 Shawsheen lead at the break.

After a scoreless third, Mavrick Bourdeau scored for Shawsheen on an 8-yard run to make it 27-13. Bourdeau moved to quarterback on the play when Tildsley had the first of three serious second-half leg cramps and had to leave the field. ORR cut the margin to seven with a 60-play drive that ended with Walter Rosher’s 5-yard run with 6:48 left to play.

Shawsheen then used 13 plays to kill more than five minutes. One of those plays was a 40-yard touchdown run by Tildsley that was called back for holding. With 1:20 left, Tildsley — who else? — punted and ORR took over at their own 20. Two plays later, Tildsley had the interception and Shawsheen had the win.

Division 3

Hanover 40, Walpole 37 — Nick Freel rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Ben Scalzi connected with John McDonald for a pair of TD passes, as the fourth-seeded Hawks (8-2) advanced with a 30-point second half in the thrilling quarterfinal.

Wakefield 24, Plymouth South 14 — Clinging to a three-point lead with four minutes left in the quarterfinal, No. 6 Wakefield (10-0) kept it simple. Feed Nathan Delgado (22 carries, 146 yards). On five handoffs, he piled up 55 yards and a game-sealing touchdown for the victory over host Plymouth South. “I’m proud of my kids. They seized the moment and hold on to it,” said Wakefield coach John Rafferty.

Division 5

Bishop Fenwick 37, Maynard/AMSA 13 — Bryce Leaman threw touchdown passes of 81, 25, and 21, with Costa Beechin corralling the two longer ones, to earn the No. 6 Crusaders (9-1) a strong road victory in the quarterfinals.

North Reading 40, Apponequet 0 — Craig Rubino had a pair of interceptions, scoring on an 18-yard pick-6 and a 42-yard touchdown grab. It was one of four touchdown passes by Alex Carucci, who also scored on a 19-yard run for the No. 2 Hornets (9-1) in a quarterfinal victory.

Division 6

Stoneham 50, Oakmont 23 — Jason Nutting ran for touchdowns of 3, 36, and 5 yards and James Landers added TD runs of 55 and 15 yards to lead the No. 1 Spartans (9-1) to a dominant quarterfinal win.

Division 7

Cohasset 27, Clinton 14 — Quarterback Will Baker showed off his rushing ability, scoring on TD runs of 21 and 18 yards and throwing a 30-yard TD pass. Liam Appleton ran for a 9-yard score and the No. 2 Skippers (8-1) scored the first 27 points for the defending D7 champions.

Division Large Vo-Tech

Northeast 44, Essex Tech 26 — The Golden Knights (3-7) bulldozed for 451 total rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns — including four in the first half — en route to a vocational large school division quarterfinal win. Chris Zullo finished with a touchdown and 162 rushing yards on 16 carries, plus three two-point scampers. Lael Jean-Baptiste rumbled for 159 yards on 13 carries with touchdown runs of 69 and 24 yards.

Division Small Vo-Tech

Blue Hills 40, Lynn Tech 14 — Caiden Montas ran for touchdowns of 5 and 70 yards while Jake Reissfelder punched it in from 2 and 17 yards out and added three two-point conversions to lift Blue Hills (4-6) in their quarterfinal Small School Voke win.

Non-tournament games

Archbishop Williams 28, Sandwich 7 — Marcus Thurston (17 carries, 207 yards, 3 TD) broke 1000 yards rushing on the year for the No. 14 Bishops (4-6) in their win over the No. 8 Blue Knights (5-6).

Atlantis 20, St. John Paul II 14 — Israel Aponte was the hero in overtime as he caught 11 and 6-yard touchdown passes after the fourth quarter ended 6-6. Davion Adediran was 14-of-21 passing for 188 yards and three scores, Chris Sanchez caught a touchdown, and Angel Solivan coupled 42 yards with two interceptions as the Tritons (5-4) earned a non-league win.

Beverly 35, Malden 12 — Sophomore Brian Kessel tossed four touchdowns to senior Matthew Sopp — including strikes of 35 and 47 yards — as the Panthers (3-5) rolled to a nonleague win. Logan Petrosino added a 48-yard score on the ground for Beverly.

Greater Lowell 34, Pentucket 7 — Jason Golden (2 receptions, 79 yards, 2 TD) led the way for the Gryphons (4-6) in their non-playoff win over the Panthers (1-9).

Joseph Case 26, Wareham 0 — Nathan Wood (16 carries, 97 yards) rushed for two touchdowns and hauled in a 30-yard TD pass from Jack Orton to open the scoring. Orton also tossed a 38-yard strike to Will Lebouf in the second quarter as the visiting Cardinals (2-7) cruised to a nonleague win.

Lincoln-Sudbury 48, Arlington 34 — Darius Braithwaite returned the opening kick 70 yards for a touchdown, setting the tone for the Warriors (6-4) in a high-scoring nonleague win. Quarterback Cooper Tarantino passed for touchdowns of 45 and 25 yards and added a 10-yard touchdown scamper.

Norwell 21, Carver 0 — Sophomore Will Bostrom scored a pair of touchdowns on over 200 rushing yards for the Clippers (3-6) in a South Shore win.

TechBoston 18, Latin Academy 14 — Freshman Ahmir Carrington rushed for 98 yards and the winning 66-yard TD, and also caught an 88-yard TD pass from senior Leo Bowman, who finished with 168 passing yards, 81 rushing yards and a rushing score as the Bears (7-2) picked up a non-playoff win in the City League.

West Bridgewater 27, Mashpee 21 — In a battle of D7 non-league foes who both exited their state tournament in the first round, the Wildcats (7-3) came out on top thanks to three touchdowns from Will DeLuca and an 80-yard pick-six by Ryan Nunes.

