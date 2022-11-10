UMass coach Greg Carvel hopes alumni will show up at BU to cheer Minutemen

“That’s what I had hoped, just knowing the massive volume of alumni in the state, more specifically inside 495,” said coach Greg Carvel . “That was a sleeping giant and the school needed a team that could win, and win in those environments, where they weren’t used to winning.”

But perhaps just as impressive was the number of UMass fans who invaded Agganis Arena that night. Similar scenes have since unfolded whenever the Minutemen head to Boston, whether it’s Conte Forum, Matthews Arena, or TD Garden.

As the UMass men’s hockey team was ascending to one of the top teams in the country in the 2018-19 season, it checked off more than a few boxes en route to reaching the NCAA championship game. One of those checkmarks came in a 7-5 win at Boston University.

It’s an environment the No. 10 Minutemen (5-3-1) will be visiting this weekend when they conclude their home-and-home series with No. 14 BU Saturday night. Coach Jay Pandolfo believes the fans will be up for the challenge, just as they were when he skated for the Terriers from 1992-96.

“I remember back when I played, Maine always traveled well,” said Pandolfo. “They always had a lot of support at Walter Brown Arena, and they could be loud, but usually the BU fans took over so hopefully we have that same kind of support on Saturday night.”

The Terriers (4-3-0) will be a rested bunch, coming off a bye weekend. Senior Matt Brown leads the way with four goals and six assists, while freshman defenseman Lane Hutson has had no problem adjusting to the college game, tallying three goals and five assists to be named Hockey East Defender of the Month for October.

UMass is coming off of a weekend sweep at the hands of Providence, dropping the series finale at home when the Friars scored three goals in the third period to rally for a 4-3 win. Freshman Kenny Connors, the Hockey East Rookie of the Month for October, leads the Minutemen with four goals and seven assists.

The series starts Friday night in Amherst.

Long trip for Harvard

Harvard’s coaches and players may want to save a few pictures of Bright-Landry Arena to their phone, because they won’t be playing there for a bit. After starting the season with four wins on their home ice, the Crimson hit the road this weekend for a pair of games at RPI and Union. The trip marks the beginning of eight straight road games before the team returns for a home game on Jan. 1 against Northeastern.

“It’s obviously a little disappointing that we won’t be here now for quite some time,” said coach Ted Donato. “Sometimes going on the road has a way of pulling the team together. Certainly we have a whole new set of challenges next weekend, so I think the guys are looking forward to it.”

Bus trips to New York also mean time away from the classroom, something the freshmen will have to adjust to.

“It will definitely be a big test for our team,” said junior forward Alex Laferriere. “Obviously with the academics, that’s the main focus too. A lot of younger guys aren’t going to know what to do with missing their classes and having assignments due when we have games, so that’s when our leadership group and the older guys on the team will guide them through that.”

Advertisement

Top 10 battle

No. 9 Providence and No. 7 UConn will play a home-and-home series in a battle of teams ranked in the top 10. The Friars improved to 6-2-1 overall and 4-0-1 in league play with last week’s sweep of UMass, clearly learning their lesson from last season when they won 22 games but finished seventh in the conference and missed out on an NCAA berth. UConn (9-1-1, 6-1-0) moved up to No. 7 in the rankings with last weekend’s sweep of Maine ... Merrimack will host Maine for a pair of games this weekend. The Warriors are coming off a sweep of Boston College to improve to 6-3-0 and enter the Top 20 at No. 19. The last time Merrimack had a weekend sweep of BC was February 14-15, 1997 ... BC (2-4-1) and Northeastern (6-2-2) will play a home-and-home series beginning Friday at Conte Forum. The Huskies are ranked 15th after last weekend’s sweep of New Hampshire.

ECAC adjusts tournament format

The ECAC announced changes to its postseason tournament, moving to a single-game first-round format with seed Nos. 5-8 hosting seed Nos. 9-12. The four winners of the first-round games will advance to the quarterfinals to face seed Nos. 1-4 in best-of-three-game series. The quarterfinal winners will advance to the semifinals and championship, which will revert back to one-game playoffs.

