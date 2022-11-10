WEEI hires Christian Arcand, who was a budget cut at The Sports Hub

WEEI hired Christian Arcand as a producer and weekend host, a little more than a month after he was let go in budget cuts at rival sports radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Arcand, 40, who grew up in the North End, has worked at WEEI, including as a co-host with Mike Adams on the nighttime “Planet Mikey” program and solo on “WEEI Late Night.”

“Christian is a talented guy and a great team player,’’ said Mike Thomas, senior vice president and market manager at Audacy Boston, WEEI’s parent company, in a statement. “A lot of people in the building, including myself, have had the pleasure of working with him in the past.”

Thomas has hired Arcand previously. Thomas was the program director at The Sports Hub from its inception in August 2009 until he left for a prominent radio management job in Chicago in October 2019, returning to the Boston market with Audacy last year. He brought Arcand to the Sports Hub five years ago as a co-host of “The Adam Jones Show” at night.

The Sports Hub’s parent company, Beasley Communications, fired Arcand as part of company-wide budget cuts in October, a decision that was unpopular with listeners.

“I am thrilled to be back at WEEI, reuniting with [producer] Ryan Garvin and working on this great show with Lou [Merloni], Christian [Fauria], and Mego [Meghan Ottolini],” said Arcand. “Who says you can’t come home?”

