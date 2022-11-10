What the NFL’s ‘Salute to Service’ means to Bill Belichick and the Patriots

Minutes before the flyover, more than 150 men and women had enlisted in the US Army, US Navy, and Massachusetts National Guard during ceremonies in the north end zone.

It was a signature moment during the Patriots’ annual “Salute to Service” game. Partnering with multiple organizations, the NFL’s Salute to Service’s goal is to “honor, empower, and connect with our nation’s service members, veterans, and their families.”

FOXBOROUGH — When the four F-15 fighter jets screeched across the sky above Gillette Stadium as the final notes of “The Star-Spangled Banner” hung in the air last Sunday, the patriotic vibrations were hard to ignore.

In addition, the West Point Band played at halftime and hundreds of post-military service college students were in attendance.

Players wore helmet stickers honoring fallen patriots as the team recognized five Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivor (T.A.P.S.) families.

Among those players showing his appreciation was Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona.

As a Naval Academy graduate and lieutenant in the US Navy, Cardona has a different perspective on “Salute to Service” day and all it encompasses.

“It means a lot to have both my worlds in one place,“ said Cardona, moments after the Patriots’ 26-3 win over the Colts. “Running out on the field knowing that [150] or so people that had just taken the oath of enlistment, you see them as young men and women joining the Army, the Navy, Air Force, whatever was out there. To me, there’s a lot of magnitude to that moment because you look at what these young men and women are taking on, and it’s to maintain our way of life, to protect our independent constitution that we all believe so much in.”

Cardona, who is assigned to the Maritime Security Squadron 8, spoke from the heart as he talked about the goings-on.

“So, Salute to Service, as a game, it’s great to recognize those men and women.” he said. “And then ultimately getting to partner up with T.A.P.S. and recognize one of our fallen heroes, me, personally, [it was] Captain Ross Reynolds, who’s an Osprey pilot and actually a squadron man with a lot of my friends. I mean, really, he’s one of my peers.”

A Marine and Leominster native, Reynolds died as a result of injuries suffered when his Osprey went down during NATO training exercises in the Arctic Circle in Norway in March.

“Ultimately, football is a fun thing to do and it’s important to go out and play well, but end of the day we’re just entertainers and we have to take a moment to recognize those that do so much and that sacrifice so much for us to be able to do that,” said Cardona.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who has strong ties to the Naval Academy, where his father, Steve, coached for more than 30 years, echoed Cardona’s thoughts.

“First of all, you know, just on behalf of the players and the coaches that wore the patches, in my case Timothy Clegg, or the number or the initials on their helmets, you know, proud to be out there and recognize the people that have fought and died for our country and defended us,” said Belichick. “And for the ones that were enlisting today, just the tribute to, you know, our great military and what they stand for and how they protect us. So, definitely proud to be a part of that, seeing the families on the way on and off the field keeps things in perspective here.”

Belichick always has shown a great appreciation for those who serve, particularly when it intersects with football. In addition to Cardona, the Patriots have had Max Lane, Eric Kettani, and Kyle Eckel, among others in the organization.

Most recently, Naval Academy graduate Malcolm Perry was with the club before he made the decision to give up football to become an officer in the Marine Corps.

Belichick noted that his relationship with Perry stretched back to Perry’s time as a Midshipman before he turned pro. It was similar to Belichick’s predraft interactions with Pat Tillman, who left the NFL to become and Army Ranger following the attacks on 9/11. He was killed in Afghanistan in 2004.

“I have a ton of respect for Malcolm and the decision that he made. I’m sure he’ll be a great teammate and a great Marine. I’m glad he’s on our side. Glad he’s defending us, and he’s on our side. But yeah, that’s obviously a big life decision for Malcolm and one that I, and as an organization, we have total respect and appreciation for,” said Belichick. “But that’s real-life football. There’s real bullets out there. We coach and play a great game. But that game is, that’s for all the marbles. So, anybody that’s in that arena, we have the ultimate respect for. The T.A.P.S. families that were at the game last weekend, it was very, very touching to greet them and to at least show the appreciation and respect we have for their loved ones. In the end they all defend our freedom, and we appreciate what they all do.”

