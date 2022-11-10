With a swinging strike, Jessie Lee sparks Newton South girls’ soccer to Division 1 win over Methuen

Lee blistered a swinging strike into the back netting midway through the first half, scoring off the corner kick to jumpstart the host Lions in a 3-1 Division 1 second-round girls’ soccer victory over No. 21 Methuen Thursday night.

In practice, Lee has found the back of the net off corner kicks. With the wind blowing toward the goal, Lee stepped into the corner looking to score.

Newton South senior captain Jessie Lee had just subbed in and called off the designed play for the corner kick.

Fifth-seeded South (14-4-2) will play a state quarterfinal at No. 4 Algonquin Saturday night at 6 in Northborough.

“We were going to run one of our plays, but I called it off because the wind was whipping and I knew that I could get it in there with the in-swing,” said Lee. “I do that every so often, once in a blue moon.”

The Rangers (16-3) struck just nine minutes in, when senior Brooke Tardugno led sophomore Courtnee Pickles with a seeking ball past the Lions’ backline. Pickles sped past the backline, took a touch around the keeper, and deposited the ball into the open goal.

From there, it was all Lions.

After Lee’s strike, junior defender Nadia Mustafa poked in a loose ball from just in front of the goalmouth to put the Lions ahead, 2-1, with seven minutes left in the half. Senior captain Maddy Genser, a Colby College commit, stepped into a long-range strike and vaulted a knuckler into the top right corner with seven minutes left.

“I love the fact that we got down, we didn’t panic, we kept playing our game and the goals came,” said Newton South coach Doug McCarthy. “I didn’t learn anything specifically, but it reinforced what I already knew about the never say die attitude that our team has.”

The Lions controlled the pace of the game, winning battles in all three phases. As the Rangers worked for an equalizer, the Lions continued to apply pressure and pass the ball around in search of an insurance tally.

“It’s the best thing ever because we all play so well together and have such good chemistry,” said Genser. “We hold each other to a very high standard so when we know that you’re not playing up to your best standard, we call each other out on it.”

Division 1 State

Bishop Feehan 2, Hopkinton 0 — Kileigh Gorman tallied a goal and an assist and Sydney Kofton added a goal in a second-round victory for the third-seeded Shamrocks (20-0-0).

Hingham 6, Shrewsbury 0 — Sophie Reale (4 goals) scored three of the first four goals, set up the fourth, and Emily Gibbons and Megan O’Neill had two assists apiece, propelling the No. 2 Harborwomen (16-0-4) to a second-round win.

Natick 1, Needham 0 — Senior captain Zoe Graves scored by bending in a corner kick in the second half to propel the No. 6 Redhawks (15-3-2) to a second-round victory. Third-seeded Bishop Feehan (20-0-0) awaits in a quarterfinal matchup.

Wellesley 2, Franklin 1 — Junior Mckay Pratt scored off a corner and freshman Emily Burhan tallied a strike on a penalty kick to lead the No. 9 Raiders (10-1-6) to the second-round win on the road. Wellesley advances to host No. 16 Lincoln Sudbury (14-3-4) on Saturday.

Division 2 State

Duxbury 3, Canton 2 — Beth Yucius (2 goals) netted the winner with 1:30 to play, lifting the No. 8 Dragons (10-6-3) in the second round. Duxbury travels to top-seeded Oliver Ames (14-3-1) for a quarterfinal Saturday at 2.

Grafton 6, Danvers 1 — Junior Lola Follansbee recorded four goals and an assist and Caity Tyldesley scored twice and added an assist in a second-round victory for the No. 5 Gators (18-0-2).

Notre Dame (Hingham) 5, Medfield 1 — Junior Sydney Comeau scored three times and senior Lindsay Wilson found the back of the net twice to lead the No. 4 Cougars (15-2-3) in the second-round victory.

Division 3 State

Dover-Sherborn 1, Norwell 0 — Waverly Summer scored off a corner late in the second half to lead the No. 8 Raiders (13-4-3) in the second round. D-S will face No. 1 South Hadley (18-1-1) Saturday.

North Reading 2, Nipmuc 1 — Allie Lanciani scored the opening goal and Jena DiNapoli finished it off in double overtime to lead the No. 12 Hornets (16-3-1) to the second-round win in Upton. North Reading plays at No. 4 Hanover (16-3-1) in a quarterfinal Saturday.

Division 4 State

Manchester Essex 5, Uxbridge 2 — Kendall Newton, Libby Lawler, Olivia Kent, Pippa Springler, and Megan Hurd scored to lead the No. 7 Hornets (9-7-4) in the second-round match. Manchester Essex plays at No. 2 Northbridge (15-3-2) in a quarterfinal Saturday.

Division 5 State

Georgetown 2, Quaboag 0 — Alexis Sheahan scored in the first two minutes and Olivia Hiltz added a score late in the first half to lead the No. 6 Royals (13-5-2) in the second round. Georgetown plays No. 3 Tahanto (16-1-3) in a quarterfinal Saturday at Shrewsbury High.

Field hockey

Division 2 State

Longmeadow 3, Hopkinton 0 — Gillian Joseph scored two goals to lift the fourth-ranked Lancers (16-2-2) t0 the second-round win over the No. 13 Hillers (10-5-5). Longmeadow will host No. 5 Leominster (17-2-1) in the quarterfinals.

Girls’ volleyball

Division 4 State

Ipswich 3, Medway 1 — In a rematch of the 2021 state final, the top-ranked Tigers (19-2) advanced to the state semifinals with a 21-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 win over the No. 8 Mustangs (12-9). Ella Stein (8 kills, 3 aces, 10 service points, 5 digs) and Grace Sorensen (7 kills, 7 aces, 9 digs) were stellar.

Division 1 State

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Attleboro 1 — Seniors Anne-Sophie Ouellet and Amaya Parnell were lights out in serve/receive and led the way in kills for the No. 2 Warriors (21-2) in their quarterfinal win against the No. 7 Bombardiers (18-3). L-S will play the Newton South-Andover winner in the semis.

Lynnfield 3, Nantucket 0 — Ella Gizmunt (17 kills, 7 aces, 12 digs) and Celia Carbone (28 assists, 10 digs) led the way for the No. 2 Pioneers (19-4) in their quarterfinal victory over the No. 7 Whalers (18-2). Lynnfield advances to the state semifinals to play the winner of No. 3 Joseph Case and No. 6 Ursuline.

Cam Kerry reported from Norwell. Mitch Fink, Ethan Kagno, Khalin Kapoor, Eamonn Ryan, and AJ Traub contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.