The 10th Boston International Kids Film Festival spotlights local stories

Celebrating its 10th year, the Boston International Kids Film Festival returns Nov. 18-20 at the Watertown Mosesian Center for the Arts for a celebration of films by, for, and about kids.

The festival weekend will feature roughly 80 films from 12 countries alongside youth-focused workshops and panel discussions. Filmmakers Collaborative, a nonprofit organization providing sponsorship, trainings, mentorship, and classes for young filmmakers, hosts the annual event.

The festival will present three main featured films along with feature-length documentaries, short films, and animated shorts created for viewers 10 and younger. Some films in the lineup were made by students from the after-school and summer filmmaking program “FC Academy,” also run by Filmmakers Collaborative.