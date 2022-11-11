16 family-friendly holiday celebrations for 2022

ZOOLIGHTS AT STONE ZOO The Stone Zoo’s 26 acres will be decked out in thousands of lights this holiday season. Walk through the zoo’s grounds to see large-scale animal lantern displays, and, on available days, meet and take photos with Mrs. Claus (because Santa is busy at the North Pole). Nov. 18-Jan. 8, 4-9 p.m., $11.95-$46.35, 149 Pond St., Stoneham. zoonewengland.org

MAGIC OF LIGHTS AT GILLETTE STADIUM Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium puts on a drive-through light show throughout the holiday season. Using digital animation and LED lights, the show will feature lit-up tunnels and scenes from familiar holiday stories. Nov. 18-Dec. 31, 5-10 p.m., $23-40 for advance online tickets. Gillette Stadium, 1 Patriot Place, Foxborough. magicoflights.com

ALL ABOARD! TRAINS AT SCIENCE PARK The Museum of Science presents its annual winter exhibition, perfect for train-loving kids and families. This year, visitors can explore a miniature snow-capped model railway, watch The Polar Express 4-D Experience in IMAX at the museum’s Mugar Omni Theater, and build their own train track. Nov. 19-Jan. 16, $24-29 for admission and exhibit access, $6-$10 for Omni films. Museum of Science, 1 Science Park. mos.org

A photo of the 2018 "All Aboard: Trains at Science Park" exhibit at the Museum of Science in Boston. Museum of Science, Boston

CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS PARK TRELLIS LIGHTING Holiday spirit is in the air at this North End park, which will be hosting its annual holiday ceremony. The arched trellis and 14 Christmas trees will be illuminated with 50,000 blue lights, and local musicians will perform an assortment of holiday classics. Feel free to snag a festive drink and enjoy the holiday giveaways. Nov. 21, 5 p.m. Free. 110 Atlantic Ave., Boston. boston.gov

SOWA WINTER FESTIVAL Handmade holiday gifts abound at the seventh annual SoWa Winter Festival. More than 100 artists, crafters, and artisans will display their work throughout the SoWa Power Station, and guests are invited to enjoy live music and sip on seasonal cocktails and craft brews on the main floor. Attendees can also venture down Harrison Avenue to explore a variety of artist studios. Nov. 25-27, Nov. 30-Dec. 4, and Dec. 7-11. Times vary. $10. SoWa Power Station, 550 Harrison Ave., Boston. sowaboston.com

CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT Christmas is in full swing at Old Sturbridge Village, with an array of holiday-themed activities and decorations on display to celebrate the season. Visitors to this 200-acre re-created 1830s settlement can ride in horse-drawn carriages, meander through a Christmas Tree Trail, and sample festive refreshments. They can also listen to live music, participate in contests, and purchase gifts for friends and family. Nov. 25-27, Dec. 2-4, 9-11, 16-18, 23, and 27-30, 2-8 p.m. Adults $32; youth ages 4-17 $16. Old Sturbridge Village, 1 Old Sturbridge Village Road, Sturbridge. osv.org

COPLEY SQUARE TREE LIGHTING Join Santa Claus, Rudolph, and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for an evening of festive fun at Copley Square. The annual tree lighting ceremony will be accompanied by performances from vocalists Ackeem Hill and Daniela Gómez Munguía as well as the Boston Children’s Chorus and the Boston Pops Esplanade Brass Ensemble. Attendees are also invited to dig into some Christmas cookies and get a picture taken with Santa. Nov. 28, 5 p.m. Free. Copley Square, 560 Boylston St., Boston. boston.gov

BOSTON COMMON TREE LIGHTING Boston and Nova Scotia reunite at this annual event commemorating an explosion in Halifax Harbor and the humanitarian aid that Boston provided to the Canadian city of Halifax. Mayor Michelle Wu, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Santa Claus, and Rudolph will all make an appearance, alongside an array of live performances and a pyrotechnic show from Atlas PyroVision Entertainment. Dec. 1, 6 p.m. Free. 139 Tremont St., Boston. boston.gov

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR AT OLD SOUTH CHURCH This annual fair advertises a selection of pottery, fine art, blown glass, turned wood, and more this year, all for sale by roughly 30 New England artists gathering in Copley Square. When you’re not busy browsing, enjoy live music throughout the day and a “cookie walk” on the side. Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free to attend. 645 Boylston St. oldsouth.org

HARVARD SQUARE HOLIDAY FAIR Find one-of-a-kind and handmade gifts at this annual Cambridge fair that’s been running since 1986. Dozens of vendors from New England and around the world travel to Harvard Square to sell prints, candles, knitwear, vintage items, food, and more. Dec. 9-11, 16-18. Free to attend. 33 Dunster St., Cambridge. harvardsquareholidayfair.com

TAFUTA! A YOUNG CHILD’S SEARCH FOR THE TRUE MEANING OF KWANZAA The Jamaica Plain-based OrigiNation Cultural Arts Center presents an original play about a young boy who overcomes bullying from his peers and learns to embrace his family’s tradition of celebrating Kwanzaa. The play will feature 25 elementary and middle school students from all over Boston performing music, dance, and poetry. Dec. 16, 7 p.m., Dec. 17, 3 p.m. $25. Roxbury Community College, 1234 Columbus Ave., Boston. eventbrite.com

Concluding a ceremony, in Copley Square, by Central Synagogue Boston, a giant menorah is lit on the last day of Hanukkah. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

LIGHTING UP COPLEY The Central Synagogue Boston welcomes attendees to kick off the first night of Hanukkah at Back Bay’s Copley Square, A 32-foot-tall golden menorah will be illuminated to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights. Festivities include an ensemble performance from Berklee and New England Conservatory musicians, as well as the Solomon Schechter School Choir. At the firetruck gelt drop, local firefighters will shower attendees with chocolate coins. Dec. 18, 4 p.m. Free. Copley Square, 560 Boylston St., Boston. csboston.org

SOUND OF MUSIC SING-A-LONG The Alps are calling at Arlington’s Regent Theatre, which invites moviegoers to immerse themselves in the 1965 classic “The Sound of Music” at a singalong event. Subtitles will guide you through songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” and “Edelweiss,” if you don’t already know them by heart. Dec. 26-29, times vary. Adults $15; seniors and children $11.50. The Regent Theatre, 7 Medford St., Arlington. regenttheatre.com

A past Hanukkah celebration at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

HANUKKAH AT THE MFA The Jewish Arts Collaborative and Combined Jewish Philanthropies have partnered with the MFA to host this evening celebrating Jewish art and cultural traditions. Admission is $5 or pay-what-you-wish for general admission and the special “Life Magazine and the Power of Photography” exhibit. Visitors are invited to take a tour of the museum’s Judaica collection, enjoy live music, and participate in a candle-lighting ceremony to celebrate the Festival of Lights. Dec. 15, 5-10 p.m. $5. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston. mfa.org

THE POLAR EXPRESS TRAIN RIDE Hop aboard this magical Cape Cod re-creation of the train from Chris Van Allsburg’s Caldecott Medal winner “The Polar Express.” The conductor will punch a golden ticket for each child as they board, and once inside, riders can watch performances from dancing chefs and waiters, enjoy hot chocolate and snickerdoodles, and listen to the classic story read aloud. Guests should plan to arrive 45 minutes prior to train departure. Nov. 25-Dec. 23, $44-$104. Departs from 70 Main St., Buzzards Bay. capetrain.com

FIRST NIGHT BOSTON Boston’s extravagant New Year’s Eve celebration returns this year with live performances, fireworks above Boston Common, giant ice sculptures, and more. Performers have yet to be confirmed; last year’s lineup included the Frog Pond Skating Spectacular, the rock band Sons of Levin, and Puppet Showplace Theater. Dec. 31, 2022 noon-Jan 1, 2023 12:30 a.m, Free to attend. Centrally located in Copley Square with performances at Boston Common, Boston Public Library, and more. firstnightboston.org

A cyclist decked out in lights and patriotic flair accompanied a marching band in the 2021 First Night procession leaving Copley Square on New Year's Eve. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Joy Ashford can be reached at joy.ashford@globe.com. Follow them on Twitter @joy_ashford. Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @MayaHoman.