TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Cast members move on quickly from ‘This Is Us’

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated November 11, 2022, 38 minutes ago
Chrissy Metz, pictured with Justin Hartley in "This Is Us," has been cast as the lead in a new NBC drama, “Help Me Rhonda.” Hartley stars in a CBS drama pilot called “The Never Game.”NBC via AP

Chrissy Metz, formerly of “This Is Us,” has been cast as the lead in a new NBC drama, “Help Me Rhonda.” The drama is based on the novel “2 Sisters Detective Agency” by James Patterson and Candice Fox about a public defender and her teen sister who take over their late father’s private detective agency.

She’s not the only “This Is Us” alum to be cast in a series recently. Milo Ventimiglia will star in ABC’s “The Company You Keep” as a con man who gets involved with a CIA agent. Mandy Moore will star in Hulu’s “Twin Flames,” a series about women who find themselves seduced by a couple’s online teachings.

Justin Hartley stars in a CBS drama pilot called “The Never Game” as a survivalist who helps people. And Chris Sullivan is currently in Netflix’s “The Calling.”

Mandy Moore, pictured with Milo Ventimiglia in "This Is Us," will star in Hulu’s “Twin Flames.” Ventimiglia will star in ABC’s “The Company You Keep.”Ron Batzdorff/NBC via AP

