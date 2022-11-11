Cast members move on quickly from ‘This Is Us’

Chrissy Metz, formerly of “This Is Us,” has been cast as the lead in a new NBC drama, “Help Me Rhonda.” The drama is based on the novel “2 Sisters Detective Agency” by James Patterson and Candice Fox about a public defender and her teen sister who take over their late father’s private detective agency.

She’s not the only “This Is Us” alum to be cast in a series recently. Milo Ventimiglia will star in ABC’s “The Company You Keep” as a con man who gets involved with a CIA agent. Mandy Moore will star in Hulu’s “Twin Flames,” a series about women who find themselves seduced by a couple’s online teachings.