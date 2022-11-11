Maybe it’s the end of the story for Santa, but not for ‘The Santa Clauses’

These are the questions animating the new holiday series “The Santa Clauses,” a revival of Tim Allen’s popular franchise, which began with the 1994 film “The Santa Clause,” when Allen’s ordinary suburban dad accidentally knocked Santa off the roof on Christmas Eve and eventually took over his duties. The first two episodes of “The Santa Clauses” debut on Nov. 16 on the Disney+ streaming service.

The most wonderful time of the year? For Scott Calvin, who became Santa Claus nearly 30 years ago, that sentiment appears to be dwindling. Letters to the North Pole have plummeted. Fewer children believe in Santa. On his recent Christmas Eve foray, his sleigh crash-landed because its magical powers seemed to be fading. Christmas may be in jeopardy, and he’s not sure what to do about it. Perhaps it’s time for a change? Is retirement in order? But who can fill his red suit?

“Everyone I know in my life, at one point or another, has said, ‘I think I’ve lost my magic.’ So I like that Santa gets to say it: ‘I think I’m losing my magic,’” says Elizabeth Mitchell, who plays Mrs. Claus, a.k.a. Scott’s wife, Carol, a role that began with the 2002 film “The Santa Clause 2″ and continued with “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause” in 2006. “He feels like maybe he isn’t the best person for the job anymore.”

But what’s he going to do, “spend [his] life sitting around and yelling at the TV?” elf Noel remarks.

The series, Mitchell suggests, taps into the disenchantment, restlessness, and yearning for change that many of us have been feeling the past few years.

“We’ve had this long pause where we’ve lost our ties and our moorings, and our ladder is all cattywampus,” says Mitchell, over the phone from her home on Puget Sound in Washington state. “So I think it’s interesting to put that into the context of aging and thinking about, ‘Well, maybe this just isn’t who I am anymore.’ We land on a crisis of not quite knowing where you fit in the world.”

Scott also starts to realize the impact of his demanding job on the family. But it really hits home when he visits Charlie (Eric Lloyd), his eldest son from his first marriage who now lives in Florida with his own wife and kids, and tries to recruit him to take over “the family business.” Charlie declines his overture, commenting that life in the North Pole “is not conducive to being an engaged parent.”

Indeed, Scott and Carol’s teenage children, Cal (Austin Kane) and Sandra (Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Tim Allen’s real-life daughter), have lived a sheltered existence. When Scott sees they use a VR headset to experience the outside world, he wonders if it’s time for his family to get a chance to live normal lives.

“He looks at his family and thinks, ‘”I really love them, and they love me, but maybe this hasn’t been the kindest thing to do to them. Maybe they need something else,’” says Mitchell, perhaps best known for playing the mysterious Juliet Burke on “Lost.”

The prospect of leaving the North Pole excites Carol, who was a high school principal when she met Scott. It’s a chance for the character to rejuvenate this other part of herself. Still, she cautions that “some of the family members absolutely thrive, and some of them are like, ‘I have no idea how to navigate this. I don’t even know who I am without [my old life].’ And it’s never who you quite expect.”

Says series showrunner Jack Burditt (“30 Rock,” “Last Man Standing”), “I think it would be tough to be Santa all these years and then go back to your old day-to-day existence. Tom Brady’s going through that right now!”

In resurrecting the franchise, Mitchell says, Allen was curious about the foundations of Christmas. “Why did it start happening? Why do we care about it so much? What is all of this rooted in? I think those were the questions he wanted to answer.”

Indeed, diving into the mythology of Christmas — and the idea that it’s a state of mind — was key to the storytelling. One episode, in particular, was “like reading an old Christmas classic,” Mitchell says.

So who’s going to take over as Jolly Old St. Nick? An inventor and tech entrepreneur (Kal Penn) could be an option, and Peyton Manning gets interviewed. David Krumholtz’s Bernard, Santa’s grouchy former right-hand elf, will pop up at a pivotal moment as the “catalyst for another change,” Mitchell says. But it was another actor that she truly vibed with — Laura San Giacomo, who plays La Befana, the Christmas Witch, a figure from Italian folklore. “Our characters get together and have a long conversation about men that had me in stitches.”

As for her own holiday screen favorites, Mitchell says she and her sisters tend to gravitate toward tearjerkers like “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Love, Actually.” “My favorite thing is that heart-opening moment, where you’re affected by something that happens onscreen, and you look around the room at the people you love, and they’re also deeply affected,” she says. “That’s what I love about Christmas movies and what I hope people get to experience with this show.”



