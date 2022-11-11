MFA head among museum leaders ‘deeply shaken’ by climate protesters’ attacks

In one instance, a climate protester tried to glue his bald head to a painting by Johannes Vermeer, as his accomplice doused him with soup.

The majority of the attacks have happened in Europe, but the protests have left museum officials “deeply shaken,” according to a statement signed earlier this week by more than 90 directors of the world’s biggest museums, including Matthew Teitelbaum of the Museum of Fine Arts.

Advertisement

“How do you feel when you see something beautiful and priceless being apparently destroyed?,” the accomplice said after gluing his own hand to the wall, according to a video of the stunt. “Do you feel outraged? Good. Where is that feeling when you see the planet being destroyed?”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Protesters have taken pains to say they’re only targeting artworks protected by glass and other substances.

But signatories to the statement — including directors from the Louvre Museum, British Museum, Uffizi Gallery, Metropolitan Museum of Art, and others — said the protests are not without risk.

“The activists responsible for [these attacks] severely underestimate the fragility of these irreplaceable objects, which must be preserved as part of our world cultural heritage,” the directors write in their letter, published by the International Council of Museums German national committee. “As museum directors entrusted with the care of these works, we have been deeply shaken by their risky endangerment.”

The Association of Art Museum Directors previously released a statement condemning the stunts, saying, in part, “attacks on works of art cannot be justified.”

The ICOM statement, which comes as officials meet in Egypt for the United Nations’ yearly climate change summit, goes on to say that museums are places where people from diverse backgrounds “can engage in dialogue” and “therefore enable social discourse.”

Advertisement

“In this sense, the core tasks of the museum as an institution — collecting, researching, sharing and preserving — are now more relevant than ever,” the letter states. “We will continue to advocate for direct access to our cultural heritage. And we will maintain the museum as a free space for social communication.”

Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @malcolmgay.