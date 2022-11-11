Boston City Council to Walgreens: Reopen shuttered stores, or don’t open any more

Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson and councilor Brian Worrell introduced a resolution related to the closures at the Nov. 9 City Council meeting, which received broad initial support among their colleagues. Fernandes Anderson’s district includes a Walgreens near Roxbury’s Nubian Square located at 2275 Washington Street , which closed Tuesday, and Worrell’s district covers a Mattapan Walgreens located at 90 River Street , which closed Thursday.

Boston city councilors on Wednesday called on Walgreens to postpone the closures of three Boston stores slated to shutter this week, and also asked the chain to refrain from opening any new stores in the city until they agree to halting the closures.

Advertisement

Fernandes Anderson said the resolution, while a “big ask,” was crucial to “really be able to asses how these closures are impacting our communities” and to “really hold them accountable.”

“The announcements of said closures were made in a stealth manner with insufficient time allotted for customers and workers to plan for the terminations of the establishments,” said Fernandes Anderson, who added that she had written letters and made calls to Walgreens.

The three Walgreens closing this week — the Nubian Square and Mattapan storefronts, as well as a location at 1329 Hyde Park Avenue — are all located overwhelmingly Black and Hispanic communities. The pharmacies are transferring patient files to other Walgreens locations, but each is at least a mile’s walk away.

The resolution was referred to the committee on Small Business and Professional Licensure, with several of the councilors voicing support for a hearing in order to involve other community members.

Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, whose district covers the Hyde Park Walgreens location, also co-sponsored the resolution, along with the majority of the rest of the council.

“I think it’s reprehensible that a major corporation is actively telling a broad swath of people, ‘too bad, so sad,’ when it comes to their health and wellness, and putting their profits first,” said Councilor Gabriela Coletta.

Advertisement

Coletta cited former Boston Mayor Thomas Menino’s stance in 2012 that Chick-fil-A should back down from opening a restaurant in Boston due to its vocal opposition to gay marriage.

“We can do this, we have leverage. And so I think that doing this will bring them to the table,” said Coletta.

In an emailed statement last week, Walgreens spokesperson Kris Lathan did not provide a specific reason for why the stores are closing.

“As we expand as a leader in healthcare, we are focused on best meeting the needs of patients and customers in communities we serve by creating the right network of stores in the right locations,” said the statement. “When faced with the difficult task of closing a particular location, several factors are taken into account, including things like the dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, for example.”

Walgreens did not respond to a request for comment regarding the resolution Thursday.

Councilor Julia Mejia said another solution may be to ask Walgreens to “invest in smaller mom-and-pop-owned pharmacies,” or pay for medication deliveries to the affected populations.

Councilor Kendra Lara pointed to Roxbury supermarket Tropical Foods as a shining example of a local store expanding to serve its community’s growing needs. She said it may make sense to engage in a similar project with smaller local pharmacies.

Advertisement

“If Walgreens doesn’t want to serve our communities, I say let them go,” she said.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.