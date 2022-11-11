Panera to expand with smaller stores

Panera Bread is rolling out plans to expand in major urban areas across the country with two café concepts that are much smaller in size than the company’s typical suburban locations. Panera, which has a corporate office in Newton, announced these plans on Tuesday: a roughly 1,000-square-foot concept called Panera To Go, without any in-store seating or cashiers and with all-digital ordering, and a roughly 2,000-square-foot concept called Urban Core that is roughly half the size of a suburban Panera location. Panera opened its first updated Urban Core concept store in Manhattan recently, as well as its first To Go store in Chicago. Eduardo Luz, chief brand officer for Panera, said Panera is working on bringing the smaller stores to the Boston area, with new locations to be announced possibly as soon as next year. Luz said these stores are not meant to replace the larger locations. He said they are aimed at leveraging the success the company has had with digital sales through its app, website, or in-store kiosks. (Roughly half of Panera’s transactions take place via one of these methods.) “We are bringing Panera to a much more flexible format than we had before,” Luz said. “Because rent is so much lower than a typical Panera, … we can make the economics work really well for us.” The café chain, which is owned by European investment firm JAB, currently has more than 2,000 franchisee-run or corporate-run locations across the country. — JON CHESTO

RIDE HAILING

Lyft shares fell nearly 23 percent Tuesday after reporting weaker-than-expected ridership growth, signaling that it’s losing ground to rival Uber in a rocky recovery from the pandemic. The company recorded 20.3 million active riders in the third quarter, missing an estimate of 21.1 million from a Bloomberg survey of analysts. That remains well below Lyft’s base of 22.9 million active riders at the end of 2019. The sluggish growth comes in stark contrast to the performance of Uber, which reported last week that its ride-hailing customers had rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. Lyft had warned it was facing challenging conditions in recent days, when it said it would cut 13 percent of its workforce, nearly 700 people, in its second round of layoffs this year. — BLOOMBERG

ATHLETIC SHOES

Former CEO of Puma to head Adidas

Adidas has appointed Bjørn Gulden, the CEO of rival Puma, as its new chief executive, and he will take over the German sportswear brand in January as the company weathers the fallout from its split with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Gulden will replace Kasper Rorsted, Adidas’ CEO since 2016, whose departure was announced in August. Adidas said at the time that Rorsted would hand over during the course of next year but said on Tuesday that he and the supervisory board “mutually agreed” that he will step down and leave the company Friday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WORKPLACE

Pfizer orders employees back to the office

Pfizer’s US employees will be required to return to their workplaces two to three days a week starting in January, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said. Almost three years after the pandemic began, about a third of Pfizer employees still have not been back to the office, Bourla said Tuesday in a panel discussion at the Paley Center media conference in New York. Pfizer teamed with BioNTech SE to develophighly effective Covid-19 vaccines at top speed during the pandemic, when many employees were working from home, and then generated the Paxlovid pill for treating people at high risk of severe disease. Both products have been highly successful for the company. — BLOOMBERG

WORKPLACE

Zoom isn’t just for meetings anymore

Zoom Video Communications is adding email and calender features to its suite of tools as part of an effort to reverse a post-pandemic slowdown. The new features are a bid to centralize more work on Zoom’s platform, keeping users on the app throughout the day rather than just to take meetings. The company’s new email and calendar tools, which will be launched in a test version for clients, can be linked with other popular providers like Alphabet’s Gmail and Microsoft’s Outlook, Zoom said Tuesday. There’s also a Zoom-hosted email client aimed at smaller businesses without dedicated IT teams. — BLOOMBERG

LEGAL

A federal judge rejected a bid for a new trial for disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after concluding a key prosecution witness’s recent remorseful attempt to contact her wasn’t enough to award her another chance to avoid a potential prison sentence for defrauding investors at her blood-testing company. The ruling issued late Monday by US District Judge Edward Davila is the latest setback for Holmes, a former Silicon Valley star who once boasted an estimated net worth of $4.5 billion but is now facing up to 20 years prison that would separate her from her 1-year-old son. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pedestrians walk past a Party City store in New York on Nov. 7, 2018. Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

PARTY GOODS

Party City shares are reeling after the decoration supplier lowered its forecast for the third time this year and cut its headcount by 19 percent. The supplier of balloons and candles said that it now expects full-year revenue of $2.14 billion to $2.19 billion instead of an earlier guidance range of $2.15 billion to $2.23 billion, its third outlook cut in just six months. Party City shares have lost more than 70 percent of their value this year as any post-lockdown zeal for social gatherings has been superseded by worries over inflation. Chief Executive Officer Brad Weston said that, while Halloween sales were up year-on-year, they came in at the lower end of the company’s expectations. — BLOOMBERG

CREDIT CARDS

US credit-card balances surged to a record in the third quarter as banks bet that consumers with less-than-stellar credit will be able to handle more debt. Balances soared 19 percent to $866 billion, with average credit lines also climbing to an all-time high, according to data from credit-reporting company TransUnion. The jump came after card originations to subprime consumers climbed more than 12 percent in the previous three-month period. Now, investors are closely watching delinquencies, a harbinger of future losses. The percentage of credit-card loans that were 90 days past due jumped to 1.94 percent in the third quarter, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the same period, TransUnion said. — BLOOMBERG

RETAIL

Michelle Gass, CEO of department store chain Kohl’s, is stepping down from her role early next month and will become the president of denim giant Levi Strauss & Co. Levi’s said Tuesday in a release that Gass will start on Jan. 2, and the board of directors has put in motion a succession plan for her to succeed Chip Bergh as president and CEO in the next 18 months. She is expected to join the board of directors on that date. Gass, who joined Kohl’s in June 2013 as chief merchandising and customer officer, became CEO in May 2018. — ASSOCIATED PRESS