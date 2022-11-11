Blind date: ‘I was a tad sleepy. I’m not used to being out on a Sunday evening.’

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He’s a ringer for any trivia team.

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: Swimming, boating, sitting and looking at the water

TARA C.: 30 / nanny

HER INTERESTS: D&D, the Celtics, anime

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: She gives massages.

6 P.M. THE MAD MONKFISH, CAMBRIDGE

THE SCOOP

Evan I’m moving back to the United States after nearly five years in Europe, and my local friends had me sign up.

Tara I’m a spontaneous person, the type to volunteer at magic shows, so I thought this might be fun.

Evan I went for a run beforehand to relax.

Advertisement

Tara I called my sister for outfit suggestions.

Evan I was a tad sleepy. I’m not used to being out on a Sunday evening.

Tara I was trying too hard to walk in heels to be nervous. I was about three minutes late. He had already ordered a tea.

Evan She projected such a calm self-assuredness that it took me several minutes to notice that she’s actually quite petite and physically about half my size.

Tara I thought he was handsome and when we started talking he was very charismatic. You could tell from his smile that he is a kind person.

A SAMPLE

Evan We talked about my recent return to the United States, and about our local status: Tara is a Somerville local, and my family are Malden/Medford natives.

Tara We talked about a ton of things. That he wants to get back into running, which he had competed in as a teen. We talked a bit about how I like roller derby.

Evan She likes anime, was born in Romania, and had some very interesting stories about growing up in Cambridge/Somerville.

Tara We both certainly like to talk and we’re really animated. We’re both adventurous eaters. I asked him his food preferences and he said that he eats everything. I let out a sigh of relief as everyone in my life is a vegetarian and I love to cook meat.

Advertisement

Evan Tara ordered us takoyaki to start, and I had the house special sushi and miso soup. The miso soup was the best I’ve had in a while, and the takoyaki was phenomenal.

Tara The food was great!

Evan We certainly have some things in common, but what I most enjoyed was that we were both genuinely interested in hearing about the other person’s interests that we may not necessarily share.

Tara I felt comfortable from the start and continued to feel comfortable as the date went on. I think we seemed to have a spark.

SWEET ENDINGS

Evan We went to New City Microcreamery for ice cream and hot chocolate, at Tara’s suggestion.

Tara It felt right to continue the date because it seemed kind of abrupt getting up from the table and saying bye.

Evan Dinner had revived me considerably, so I was glad to continue the date for a bit longer. She walked me to my car and we agreed to meet up again soon.

Tara At his car, we waited together for my Lyft to arrive. I gave him a brief good-night hug.

Evan Yes. I would’ve gladly continued the date if it weren’t a school night.

Tara Yes, we’ve already set up a pin bowling date.

POST-MORTEM

Evan / A

Tara / A-

Advertisement

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid. Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.



