Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Nov. 14-Nov. 20

Immerse yourself in the music at the 14th annual Berklee Middle Eastern Festival: The Tigran Hamasyan Trio Meets Pletenitsa. The concert, at the Berklee Performance Center, will feature pianist and composer Hamasyan performing pieces from his latest album, as well as music from the Pletenitsa Balkan Choir. 8 p.m. Tickets from $15 for adults, with discounts available. berklee.edu/BPC

Wednesday

Dancing Queen

Renowned tap dancer and choreographer Ayodele Casel will share her story as part of WBUR’s Phenomenal Women series. Moderated by Radio Boston host Tiziana Dearing, the event at the WBUR CitySpace will include a performance by Casel. 6:30 p.m. In-person tickets from $15; $5 for students or virtual attendees. wbur.org/events

Friday-Sunday

Winter Adventure

Head to Hynes Convention Center for Snowbound Expo, a three-day ski and snowboarding convention. On hand will be vendors and speakers, including Olympic gold medalist Bode Miller, as well as the latest gear and technology in winter sports. In addition to family-friendly activities, there will also be an indoor slope and alpine bar. Tickets start at $15 for adults, free for children under 16. snowboundexpo.com

Saturday

Plymouth Rocks

As part of a weekend of festivities, the town of Plymouth will host America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Parade and Celebration. The parade will start at Plymouth Rock at 10 a.m. and make its way around Court Street. There will be activities along the waterfront, including a beer and wine garden, children’s pavilion, and historic village. Free. seeplymouth.com/events

Saturday

Cultural Connections

Celebrate women in jazz at the Lilypad in Cambridge during the latest installment of the Creative Music Series, an initiative to showcase adventurous, free jazz musicians. The evening will feature pianist and poet Tatiana Castro Mejía of Colombia, trumpet player Ale Gómez of Uruguay, drummer Rosina Scampino of Argentina, and bassist Anna Abondolo of California. 8 p.m. Tickets $18; $16 for students and seniors. creativemusicseries.com

