Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

I just finished reading “Mr. P. and the Swan Boats” (Connections, September 25) by John Kenney. This really tugged at my heartstrings. I remember reading Mr. Paget’s obituary, thinking that he was such a wonderful man. Not only did this article confirm that, but it went on in detail about him. I could smell the grass, picture the children, and remember my own rides on the beloved Swan Boats! It reminded me that it is time to bring my grandchildren there next summer! Paul Paget, may your name be said often.

John Kenney’s Connections is beautifully written and powerfully told. Phrases like “water dancing off the chain,” “curious, singular Boston institution,” and “I don’t understand death” stick out. In simple, clear prose, Kenney shows us who Mr. P. was. Bravo.

What a touching tribute to Mr. P. and his family, who gave Boston a priceless gift of family memories for so many—myself included! My grandma took me for Swan Boat rides regularly throughout my childhood some 66 years ago! I keep the tradition going, having brought my two adult children when they were younger, and now my three grandchildren. It is not only a place of beauty and calm but a place for memories to be made.

I read Paul Paget’s obituary and found him and his enthusiasm for his job really admirable. It was nice to hear from a former employee—someone who’s probably close in age—of how Boston was.

For Love of Country

Students’ daily reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance brings mindfulness of our country’s values and the great gift of the freedoms that are found in the United States of America (Perspective, October 2). [This] unites Americans and raises our consciousness of aspiring to continued and greater unity.

As a now retired, non-believing public school teacher, I left out the “under God” when I led my students in the pledge and hoped no one would ask why, since I thought it might jeopardize my job. I also think it strange we swear allegiance to a flag, and not to our Constitution.

My daughter decided on her own to sit quietly during the pledge when she was 9 years old. Most teachers supported her decision, but last year we had two substitutes in a short period who screamed at her in front of her class. After several angry e-mails to school administrators, and copying the ACLU, the school apologized and had a retraining for all staff. I’m proud of her for sticking to her convictions.

I could not agree more with author Steve Calechman.

Several children asked where Richard Sands was. Good question as they recited “the republic for Richard Sands” every morning.

I agree with the writer on [the need for] improving civics education early on— teaching the pledge history and current law would be a great start. Lots of things to be learned besides memorization!

I am a retired educator who worked in a primary school (K-5). At the beginning of each school year, the pledge was one of our first lessons. I was impressed that young children were introduced to the meaning behind the words that they were reciting. Teachers spent time discussing ideas like the freedoms of America and the meaning behind the flag. I feel that these ideas are still important and should be taught. Children should also be taught that in America you can disagree but, depending on your stance, there are also consequences to go along with your actions. The pledge is a reminder that we live in a great country and we should respect it. If you would prefer that your children not recite the pledge, I’m sure there are non-public schools where it is not required.

Of the five original reasons given [for establishing the pledge,] at least three are still valid: 1. Reunify the country (in this case, after Trump). 2. Promote patriotism. 3. Make Americans out of immigrants. And, yes, kids should learn the definition of indivisible. More understanding would be gravy.

I’m glad I got to recite this wonderful pledge in school growing up in the ‘50s and ‘60s, while placing my hand over my heart and looking up at my American flag. I learned young to honor my country and what it means to be here, versus what those in so many other countries do not have or are not free to express.

I taught a fifth/sixth- grade class in Ithaca, New York, in 1972. Early in the school year some of the children questioned why we began each day with the Pledge of Allegiance, so we investigated the New York state requirements. The law stated the pledge had to be recited in each classroom, but it did not specify that an individual child must recite it. So from that day in October through the last day in June, my class made certain that I led them in the pledge, but not one of them joined me.

Thank you to Steve Calechman for tackling a formidable taboo: reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in school. Like him, I also “never understood how saying those words make me a good American.” Growing up in NYC in the 1950s and 1960s, we not only had to sing psalms and recite prayers in public school, we got a demerit if we were caught not saying the pledge. My progressive, secular parents told me I could mouth the words “under God” if I wanted to, because even atheists can be “good” Americans.

Lasting Influence

I loved the Connections about the woman who sent her charge into the woods to find butterflies and tadpoles (“Of Butterflies and Baby Sitters,” October 2). She was remembered and introduced to us beautifully.

Phil Primack’s piece had me in tears. I know so many Miss Andersons who seldom get recognized for the contributions they’ve made to other people’s lives.

What a wonderful story by Phil Primack. I’m very familiar with Round Pond in Haverhill and look forward to visiting the Southeast Land Trust of New Hampshire property and seeing the sign dedicated to Ms. Anderson.

My fifth-grade teacher was my mentor and pivotal guide to all things nature. I have thought of him for many years and wondered what became of him. I too researched him via the Internet and was able to locate him after finding his son, also a teacher. It was gratifying to be able to write to my teacher and tell him how much he meant to me as a child and as the source of my deep interest in nature. His son later shared how surprised and pleased he was to read my comments. I encourage others to let those important muses in your life know what they meant before it is too late.

Perhaps we never fully understand the legacies we leave.

