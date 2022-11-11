For sale: Embrace the crisp air as autumn gives way to winter on these aptly named streets

LOT SIZE 0.82 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $143,000 in 1982

PROS As its street name suggests, this 1728 Cape is ready for winter, with blown-in insulation and storm windows. A front door with sidelights opens to a living room at left and formal dining room at right, both with fireplaces. Off the back hallway, find a bedroom, bath, and the kitchen, which includes granite counters, a sunny breakfast nook, and a fireplace. A pantry with laundry leads to a patio; the tranquil backyard includes perennials, plus a garage and a shed. A family room addition joins the main house with the 19th-century cobbler’s shop, now an office with a finished basement. The larger upstairs bedroom has a dressing room and connects to the smaller bedroom through a newer, double-entry bath. CONS Steep staircases typical of the era.

The living room of 82 Winter Street, Natick.

Michaela Moran, Coldwell Banker, 617-968-6220, uniqueantiquehomes.com

$1,029,000

68 AUTUMN LANE / CONCORD

The exterior of 68 Autumn Lane, Concord.

SQUARE FEET 2,404

LOT SIZE 0.93 acre

BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $606,000 in 2000

PROS A pair of sugar maples celebrate the season in front of this 1968 Colonial, which sits on a cul-de-sac with trail access to Walden Pond. Enter into a foyer anchored by a turned staircase. At left, the front-to-back living room features a fireplace and lattice windows. Through a large dining room with built-in china cabinets, the kitchen, to the right of the entryway, is dated but enormous. A carpeted den in back offers access to the large backyard. There’s a half bath off the kitchen, and a mudroom with laundry opens to the two-car garage. Upstairs, the primary bedroom offers three closets and a private bath. Four more bedrooms, all with hardwood floors, ring the hallway and share an older bath with yellow tile. CONS Could use cosmetic updates.

The living room at 68 Autumn Lane, Concord.

Patti Salem Prestige Living, Compass, 617-910-7677, prestigeliving@compass.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.