360-square-foot house on Nantucket hits the market, for just over $2 million

“It’s turn-key, ready to live in, there’s room for expansion, and it’s in an A-1 location,” said J. Pepper Frazier II, the listing agent on the property, in a phone interview Friday.

A roughly 360-square foot cottage at 2 Cabot Lane on Nantucket can be yours for just over $2 million, according to a listing for the property posted to the website of J. Pepper Frazier Real Estate .

The cozy one bedroom, one bath property, located just off Cliff Road, does indeed have, well, modest room for expansion. The shingled cottage is situated on a lot measuring just 1,427 square feet.

All that for a cool $2,095,000.

Frazier said the home — which boasts shiplap walls, a cathedral ceiling, new appliances, and off-street parking — hasn’t gotten any offers yet, but stressed its selling points including its “location, location, location.”

And it’s true, wealthy home buyers looking to try a little island living — even just for the summer months — would be hard pressed to find a more desirable location than tony Nantucket, where the Bidens celebrate Thanksgiving, Bill Belichick enjoys a sprawling compound, film and television stars like to relax, and corporate titans abound.

The cottage on Cabot Lane, which also has a loft, was built in 1971. In addition to a new heating and cooling system, it also has a private yard, according to the listing.

The listing says the property also has a “an additional 260+/- sqft of remaining ground cover help to complete this unique Cliff offering.”

Town assessing records list the size of the cottage’s “living area,” essentially its size, at 320 square feet, plus a 20-square-foot deck area. Another local real estate listing service puts the size of the cottage at 360 square feet.

But with the island’s stunning views, sandy beaches, and picturesque streets, it could just be a sliver of paradise.

Other listings on Nantucket, of course, can fetch higher prices, but those homes are a bit bigger.

In July, a 10-bedroom estate on the island hit the market for a record-breaking $56 million — the highest price a home had ever been listed for on Nantucket.

That property included three structures: a four-bedroom main house and a three-bedroom guest house, and another four-bedroom guesthouse that dated back to the early 1900s, the listing agents said at the time.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

