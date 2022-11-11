Boston City Hall Plaza to reopen with celebrations Nov. 18 following major renovation

“City Hall Plaza is a space to bring people together and build community,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in the statement. “I’m grateful for the work of all our City workers and partners to transform the plaza into a welcoming, resilient, and accessible space for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

The renovation has made the plaza universally accessible; created new event spaces, seating, and play areas for children; and improved the site’s environmental sustainability, while making infrastructure improvements to keep the space safe and accessible in the long term, the city said in a statement Thursday.

Boston City Hall Plaza will reopen after a major renovation on Friday, Nov. 18, with a family friendly midday celebration and an evening event featuring live music, poetry readings, and digital projections, officials said.

The events will begin with a ribbon cutting celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that that will feature live entertainment, refreshments, a vaccination clinic, and tours of the newly renovated plaza, officials said.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the city’s Arts and Culture Cabinet will present an event with music by DJ WhySham; readings from local poets hosted by Porsha Olayiwola, the city’s poet laureate; and a lighting installation and digital projection by Jeff Grantz/ILLUMINUS Boston featuring images from Artists for Humanity, according to the statement.

The plaza redesign and renovation was directed by Watertown-based design firm Sasaki, and construction was managed by Shawmut Design and Construction, officials said. It includes 100 new shade trees, new permeable surfaces to soak up stormwater, and 50 lights have been replaced by LED technology, according to the statement.

Dion Irish, the city’s chief of operations, said the public space “is the people’s plaza, and it is now a civic front yard that ALL can access and take pleasure in.”

“I’m excited to see our community enjoy our playground, event spaces, our new pavilion and the reopened north entrance to City Hall,” Irish said in the statement. “The Public Facilities Department, project partners, and numerous City agencies did an amazing job working together, with community input, to create a signature civic space that aligns with our goals and values.”

Kristen McCosh, the city’s disability commissioner, said the plaza “is now welcoming and accessible to people with disabilities.”

“City officials really listened to input from the disability community, and they made access the top priority,” McCosh said in the statement. “Before this renovation, it was extremely difficult for disabled people to navigate the expansive brick Plaza, which provides a vital connection between Congress Street and Cambridge Street. But the uneven brick and numerous stairways have been replaced with smooth unit pavers and gently sloped walkways.”

“Now when people with disabilities ask where the accessible route across City Hall Plaza is, I can say, ‘You don’t understand — the whole plaza is accessible now, not just one route!’” she said.

