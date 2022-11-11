The Boston Fed president’s big day in Rhode Island

Collins, who started on the job in July, made her trip south the same week that Governor Dan McKee won a full four-year term and Brett Smiley officially won the Providence mayoral race. They’ll both be sworn in in January.

Susan M. Collins also took a half hour to stop by Globe Rhode Island’s offices to chat about the state of the economy, the future of work, and what it all means for the state. My colleague Alexa Gagosz has the full story here.

The new president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston made her first visit to Providence Thursday, meeting with business owners downtown, lunching with Rhode Island’s congressional delegation at The Capital Grille, and later in the day attending a reception hosted by Brown University President Christina Paxson.

Advertisement

Collins stopped short of offering advice to McKee and Smiley, but she said the Fed is looking forward to working with the two leaders.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

”What I would say I do think there are a number of a shared goals that many institutions, certainly the Fed, have in terms of a vibrant and inclusive economy, and making an economy that works for all,” Collins said. “I know that is aligned with what the governor’s interests are here as well.”

Collins said she wants officials to use the Fed as a resource, particularly when it comes to tackling challenges that reach far beyond any one state or city. She pointed to the Fed’s New England Public Policy Center, and said she is especially interested in addressing the opioid crisis.

”We welcome the opportunity to partner on shared goals,” Collins said.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Advertisement

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.