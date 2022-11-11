Communication outage forces The RIDE to urge passengers to find alternatives

A communications outage is forcing the MBTA’s THE RIDE paratransit service to urge passengers to find alternative ways to travel Friday.
In a statement issued around 8:20 a.m., the MBTA said it is working to resolve the problem.
“The MBTA’s paratransit service THE RIDE is experiencing a communications and technology outage that has severely impacted the RIDE’s ability to schedule and dispatch vehicles,’' the transportation agency reported.
The RIDE provides door-to-door, shared-ride public transportation to people who can’t use the subway, bus, or trolley all or some of the time due to temporary or permanent disability, the T noted.
“If you have scheduled a trip for today, Friday, November 11, please consider alternative transportation,” the agency said. “The MBTA is working to resolve this problem and we ask for patience as we address this critical situation.”
This is a developing story.
