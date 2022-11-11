Communication outage forces The RIDE to urge passengers to find alternatives

A communications outage is forcing the MBTA’s THE RIDE paratransit service to urge passengers to find alternative ways to travel Friday.

In a statement issued around 8:20 a.m., the MBTA said it is working to resolve the problem.

“The MBTA’s paratransit service THE RIDE is experiencing a communications and technology outage that has severely impacted the RIDE’s ability to schedule and dispatch vehicles,’' the transportation agency reported.