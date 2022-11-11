Fear and loathing in the Bakeshires

That was back in January 2019, an eternity ago in the weird weed story of Great Barrington. Pretty soon this sleepy town of 7,000 people in the southern Berkshires (at least I think they’re sleepy) will welcome its sixth dispensary, with a seventh just over the town line.

Theory was the first retail marijuana dispensary to open in Great Barrington, and people were so excited they waited in line all night in the cold for the chance to buy weed from someone other than the dude with the pet iguana and collection of unopened “Star Wars” toys you had to pretend to care about.

GREAT BARRINGTON — I’m going to keep this in the order they appear on my expense account, so I don’t have to tell it twice, and start with the $20 joint from Theory Wellness.

Advertisement

All of them are on a single road, Route 7, though there are calls (namely from me) to change its name to Route 420.

The area has become so glutted with dispensaries that the newest one, Valkyrie, is opening directly across the street from Theory because they’re apparently running out of places to put them.

It was noon on a Wednesday when I arrived to begin my investigation, and the lot at Theory was packed with plates from New York and Connecticut, each just down the road from this southwest corner of Massachusetts. Neither neighbor has recreational stores (yet), and that is the central plot line here — a geographic opportunity, coupled with voters who have resisted restrictions and essentially said, “Let ‘em duke it out,” that has turned this small town into the pot capital of America.

Theory Wellness, the first of the seven dispensaries in and around the small town of Great Barrington, reportedly sells $1 million worth of marijuana products per week. Manager Wynter Durant helped Jenn Gomez with a hefty haul of cannabis-infused seltzer. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Theory was hopping when I got inside, and after perusing the line of “smell-proof” fanny packs for sale, I approached the counter to speak to a “budtender.” This is among the most vile new words attempting to slide into the lexicon, but the deep awkwardness of speaking to this definitely-not-stoned young man soon had me informing him that I was a Globe reporter who had come to “bud hop” his way through town.

Advertisement

After we shared a nice quiet cringe, he suggested a “pre-roll” — the budtender’s word for “joint” — and prattled on for a few moments about the strand’s progeny like a stanky sommelier, as I wished for the old days of simply having to feign interest in the unopened Luke Skywalker figurine.

Soon enough I was back in the car, and my driver — who doesn’t want his name anywhere near this fiasco — took me to a secluded spot to hop out, take two quick puffs, and make him regret this entire plan.

This is a good time to apologize to the people of the Berkshires for that incident two years ago where they screamed at me for misusing the term “Berkshires” in the newspaper, and I screamed at them that no one cares. But looking around Great Barrington on the ride across town to the second dispensary, at the quaint little shops and the rolling hills in the peak of fall, I realized I quite like the Berkshires. It’s like Diet Vermont.

The Pass, the second retail store to open, is technically just over the line in Sheffield, and from the outside has the barn-like aesthetic of a place that sells snowboards in actual Vermont. Inside, a budtender walked me through a dizzying array of options — edibles, tinctures, topicals, vapes, concentrates — as I nodded along while trying really hard to remember what I normally did with my hands.

Advertisement

Is this what a dispensary would look like if designed by the director Wes Anderson? Fruity, refined fun at Farnsworth. (Note the antique radios designed by Philo Farnsworth, the famed inventor who is a great-uncle of the owners.) Erin Clark/Globe Staff

They sold joints that were actually called joints, so I got another one of those, did the quick stop thing again, then hit Rebelle, the third recreational dispensary to open. I don’t really remember much from that, and soon my driver parked the car downtown as it was decided I should just walk to the next three alone.

Which was cool. Totally cool. All good. Because Great Barrington is like super cute and they have a place called Flying Church Coffee that sells grilled cheeses and have you ever had like a really good grilled cheese? I mean like really good?

Anyhoo, #4 was a place called Calyx, which is on the main cutesy shopping stretch, conveniently next to a toy store, and kinda blends in with all the other shops except for the security guard out front checking IDs. As I approached the woman, I was again struggling to remember what to do with my hands and decided that reaching for my wallet was too risky — she would know! — so instead I asked if she could point me to a store where I could get some water.

I returned a short time later, hydrated, passed the checkpoint without incident, and entered to my nightmare scenario — I was the only customer for three dudes who responded to everything I said with “right on.” One walked me through the menu and recommended an exclusive strain he claimed was so good that people drove three hours to try.

Advertisement

“I drove three hours to get here,” I said. Maybe “said” is not accurate. I think I shouted it. No matter, as I was back to being preoccupied with my problematic hands.

I left Calyx with a pre-roll of the three-hour-drive strand, did not smoke it downtown (lest anyone think I’m an irresponsible reporter), and walked a few blocks to Farnsworth, which is owned by three siblings who are descendants of Philo Farnsworth, the 20th-century inventor who did pioneering work in the development of radio and television. The interior looks like a 1950s candy shop designed by Wes Anderson, complete with all kinds of Farnsworth-designed antique radios, and their specialty — in addition to a whole line of Technicolor cannabis candies — is pre-rolls that look like cigarettes, and if it seems like I’m remembering more details here it’s because that walk did me a world of good.

Big smile on this customer at Calyx, one of the dispensaries duking it out in the Great Weed Rush of Great Barrington. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

But not so much that I was prepared to do an interview, yet that’s what I suddenly found myself doing with Isabella Hatton, who opened the shop with her two brothers.

As we sat under a tree outside, I found myself incapable of asking good questions of Hatton — though she was perfectly nice — and was instead thinking out loud, trying to explain the point of my pointless excursion, which in that moment could be summarized with a single word: Why? Why did this cute little town allow this to happen? To open itself to easy dad jokes from fools like me? The simple reason I had come is I have friends who live in town who were asking themselves the same thing and implored me to come out and write something.

Advertisement

Sure, there was the tax money, lots of it. State law allows cities and towns to collect a 3 percent sales tax, plus a 3 percent “community impact fee” on sales. An investigation by the Berkshire Eagle found that Theory Wellness alone was selling roughly $1 million worth of cannabis products per week, which translated to $1.62 million in community impact fees between October 2020 and September 2021. That’s a lot of money for the local Little League team, which is called the Barrington Bongers, probably.

Maybe the whole point is to suck up as much money as they can before New York and Connecticut open their dispensaries and a huge chunk of that cash disappears.

A former gas station sign now implores customers to hang a right for Farnsworth dispensary. (Don't worry if you miss the turn; there's plenty of weed ahead in Great Barrington.) Erin Clark/Globe Staff

But they’re also the town that now has a big sign, across the street from Farnsworth, that reads “You just passed it,” with a big U-turn arrow that has the word “cannabis” written on it.

As I was now proving, too much weed can make you anxious and depressed, and I was at my saddest as I walked back across town to the most ridiculous sight: an actual castle with an oversized “Dispensary” sign on the lawn.

Built in 1851 as a doctor’s house, the castle was now the Great Barrington Dispensary, #6 if you’re keeping track. It opened in March, has some kind of medieval theme, and I happily resisted an employee who invited me to sit on a throne, next to a suit of armor, and take a selfie.

By that point I had sobered up and was desperate to get home. On the way out of town, I stopped at Valkyrie, which is still being built and will be the seventh dispensary, and as I sat in the car and stared at Theory Wellness, just across the street, where this all began, I knew there was only one way to end this story. And this expense account.

I got on my phone and found a Chick-fil-A on the way home.

Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Instagram @billy_baker.