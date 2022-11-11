‘I want to dance fast’: 90-year-old Sharon resident still has the moves

But when she passed away in 2018, the dancing stopped — for a time.

“Sometimes I’d call her up and say ‘What are you doing tonight?’ She says, ‘Nothing,’” Lappen said. “I says, ‘Get dressed, we’re going dancing.’”

Harvey Lappen loved dancing with his wife, Lorraine, when they visited their second home on Cape Cod, everywhere from around the living room to the ballroom in town. In more than 63 years of marriage — and even before — he said she never turned down an offer to dance.

About a year after Lorraine’s death, Lappen, not having much else to do, found himself dozing off to evening television for the umpteenth time. He decided it was time to get back into the rhythm.

“I decided I ought to learn how to dance properly,” Lappen said. “I have to dance with different women now. They don’t know my style, so I had to learn how to lead properly. There’s a way to do these things so that people can follow you better.”

The longtime Sharon resident turned 90 on Friday, and he still spends three or four nights a week at the Arthur Murray Studio in Dedham. The night before, after his back-to-back solo and group lessons, members of the studio joined Harvey for an early celebration.

Harvey Lappen was embraced by fellow dancer Lovely Patrick during his birthday party after an open group dance. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Scott Hannum, owner of the Dedham studio, said over the past three years Lappen has cemented his place as a cornerstone of its community of about 100 students.

“He’s always in a good mood. He’s always dressed with a shirt and tie, you know, he’s old-school,” Hannum said. “He’s just an inspiration to a lot of people.”

Alexia Pico has been dancing for about four years; these days, she usually has two or three classes a week with Lappen. She said he’s brought an upbeat, relaxed energy since the first time they danced together.

“I would tease him that he was going rogue because he would start off with, let’s say, steps to a waltz, and then we’d be doing anything to the music,” Pico said, holding back a laugh. “He’s definitely taught me how to follow anything.”

Pico said she and other students often talk about how they hope to keep Lappen’s energy when they turn 90.

When asked if he felt like an inspiration, Lappen just laughed

Eva Luo (left), dance instructor at Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Dedham, gave a high five to her student Harvey Lappen after his lesson. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“I like to dance, it gives me something to do,” he said. “The funny thing is, when you’re doing it, you never think about it.”

Hannum said Lappen is a regular on the Dedham studio’s competition team, where he travels to Arthur Murray-branded studios across the continent. Earlier this year, the crew went to Texas and New Orleans. In January, they’ll be off to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

“At the competitions, he’s the last one to go to bed and the first one to get up,” Hannum said. “[He] has a lot of energy, because he does probably more stuff than I do.”

Lappen said the opportunity to travel tends to be more of a draw than the competitive angle, although he acknowledged his success on the circuit.

“They always give me a prize,” Lappen said with a pause. “I guess I do alright.”

Off the dancefloor, the 90-year-old continues to work full-time at Lappen Auto Supply, the company he founded decades ago.

Pico said even after a full day of work, Lappen will lead her for four or five songs in a row. She said he never seems to have a bad day.

Eva Luo had a laugh with Harvey Lappen during his lesson. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“Some people, they’re embarrassed, they don’t think they know what to do,” Pico said. “With Harvey, it’s never like that.”

Last week, Lappen was learning the Peabody. He already has the foxtrot and waltz well under his belt, among others. While he could not pick a favorite style, Lappen said he loves to swing.

“They ask me all the time, ‘Do you want to dance fast or do you want to dance slow?’” Lappen said. “I said I want to dance fast, everybody can dance slow.”

Lappen said he plans to keep dancing until he dies, maybe for another 30 years, he said — Lorraine always used to say they would live to 120, the ideal lifespan in Jewish tradition.

“I think that ballroom dancing is in a decline, but that doesn’t make a difference,” Lappen said. “As long as I’ve got somebody to dance with, I’ll dance.”

Hannum said the studio is designed to be a social hub, noting ballroom dance’s emphasis on partner and group work. He said he often sees students’ confidence spike as they grow more comfortable on the floor. Lappen said many of his new partners have never danced before, but they always manage to keep up with him sooner or later.

“Keep trying,” Lappen said. “Eventually, you’ll catch it. That’s the truth.”

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.