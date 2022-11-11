Man, 27, arrested in connection with double shooting in Nashua, N.H.

Nashua police said officers were called just before 9 p.m. to a shooting in the area of Pine and Kinsley streets, where they discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was taken to a local hospital and another was transported to a Boston facility, police said.

Two men were shot Thursday night in Nashua, N.H., and a third man has been arrested in connection with the violence that left both victims in “stable but critical condition” at hospitals in Boston and New Hampshire, police said Friday.

“Detectives learned that an altercation took place in the area of Pine Street at Lemoine Street that preceded the shooting,” police said in a statement.

In a follow-up release, officials said 27-year-old Wilfredo Diaz “was identified as the suspect in this shooting” and that he was initially arrested on a charge of first-degree assault.

Diaz “is expected to be arraigned on November 14, 2022 where more charges will be brought forward,” police said. “This investigation remains on-going.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if Diaz had hired a lawyer. The police statements didn’t detail the nature of the altercation that preceded the shootings.

Authorities said anyone with information about the case should call Nashua police at 603-594-3500 or the department’s Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

