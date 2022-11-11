New England could see remnants of Nicole this weekend, with gusty winds and showers

There’s a lot of weather still to come in what will be an active 7 to 10 days ahead. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will move up the Appalachian chain Friday night, bringing with them very humid conditions and scattered showers and storms.

Earlier in the week I wrote about the big changes that we would be seeing over the next several days —and these changes aren’t done yet.

A low-level jet stream will produce strong winds Friday night and early Saturday. That wind can easily mix down to the surface, producing gusts in excess of 50 m.p.h. over Cape Cod and the islands as well as Southeastern Massachusetts. Even inland areas could see winds gusting up to 40 m.p.h. While this certainly isn’t extreme, it is enough to produce a few scattered power outages. The strongest winds will occur between roughly 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Winds could gust up to 50 miles per hour south of Boston early Saturday. WeatherBELL

The daylight hours are generally dry, but showers will start to creep in near dark. Rainfall will be heaviest west of Route 128, however everybody is going to see some showers through the middle of the morning on Saturday. There are two rounds of rainfall — the one overnight, then a little bit of a gap before the final line of showers and storms moves through Saturday morning with a cold front. You can see these two batches on the radar loop below.

Two batches of rain move through southern New England Friday night into early Saturday with a few showers Sunday. COD Weather

If you have field games Saturday morning that start before 10 a.m., it’s likely to be wet. But late morning and afternoon activities should take place with dry conditions, although the fields will still have puddles.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday but the humidity will be falling throughout the day. You might think tomorrow morning that it’s ridiculously humid, and indeed dew points will be as high as they can get this time of year.

Sunday is a better day but certainly far from perfect. Another weather system brings clouds and the chance for some showers. At times we’ll have blue skies and sun and then it will be quickly followed by a shower. Behind this system the coldest air of November so far will arrive. On Monday and Tuesday, high temperatures will likely not get out of the 40s.

A weather system brings rain next week with perhaps snow in the highest of elevations. TropicalTidbits

With the cold air in place when another storm moves in on Wednesday, some of the higher elevations could actually see some snow at the onset before warmer air takes over. This is not going to turn into a snowstorm, but anytime you even see a few wet flakes early in the season it piques interest. It’s also just a reminder that all the 70 degree weather is an anomaly and cannot last.