Route 1 north closed for fuel clean up following tractor-trailer crash

Route 1 north in Saugus is closed during the Friday morning commute after a tractor-trailer crash spilled fuel onto the highway, according to MassDOT and traffic reports.
The crash took place near the Continental Restaurant at 266 Broadway around 6 a.m., according to MassDOT.
Tractor trailer crash in #Saugus on US-1-NB near the Continental Restaurant. US-1 NB is currently closed. Seek alt route.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 11, 2022
The clean up effort is ongoing as of 6:50 a.m and traffic conditions to be heavy.
A look at the backup approaching Lynn Fells Pkwy in #Saugus - traffic being detoured OFF of rt 1 #wcvb #MAtraffic pic.twitter.com/pEey1Zh55B— Katie Thompson (@KThompson_WCVB) November 11, 2022
No further information is currently available.
This is a developing story.
