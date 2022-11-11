fb-pixel Skip to main content

Route 1 north closed for fuel clean up following tractor-trailer crash

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated November 11, 2022, 9 minutes ago

Route 1 north in Saugus is closed during the Friday morning commute after a tractor-trailer crash spilled fuel onto the highway, according to MassDOT and traffic reports.

The crash took place near the Continental Restaurant at 266 Broadway around 6 a.m., according to MassDOT.

The clean up effort is ongoing as of 6:50 a.m and traffic conditions to be heavy.

No further information is currently available.

This is a developing story.



