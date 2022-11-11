See where the votes came from: Town-by-town midterm election results maps

Governor-elect Maura Healey had a dominant electoral performance against Republican challenger Geoff Diehl on Tuesday, defeating him by nearly 30 percentage points. But there were pockets of support for the Trump-backed Republican in Massachusetts, particularly on the South Shore where Diehl once served as a state representative, and in Central Massachusetts.

Days after voting ended in the 2022 midterm elections, the balance of power in both the House and Senate remain an open question, and we likely won’t have answers anytime soon. But locally, the dust has settled, and we can glean insights from the final results in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Explore the maps and charts below to learn more about how the election unfolded and what the results mean.

But even those pockets of red fail to tell the whole story. The map below shows the percent vote share for each candidate in the race. Diehl’s support even in towns he won rarely crossed 60 percent, while Healey ran up incredibly high margins in progressive communities like Cambridge, where she secured a staggering 91 percent of the vote. The map also shows that the libertarian candidate, Kevin Reed, did not factor in to the race in any meaningful way.

A deeper look at Question 4 results

Among the more contentious measures on the ballot on Tuesday was Question 4, which was a referendum on a law recently passed by the state legislature allowing those who cannot provide citizenship documentation to obtain state drivers licenses. The margin of victory for the “yes” side to uphold the law was 7 points. Here we saw widespread support for keeping the law in Greater Boston, parts of the North Shore, and Western Mass., while towns in Central Mass. and the South Shore largely voted “no.” Interestingly, some of the highest margins on the yes side came from small towns in Western Mass. and the Cape and Islands.

Ticket-splitting in New Hampshire

Senator Maggie Hassan handily defeated Republican challenger Don Bolduc after a hard-fought battle for US Senate in New Hampshire on Tuesday, but a closer look shows how different the race could have been if Governor Chris Sununu hadn’t passed on a run for the seat last year. Sununu defeated democratic challenger Tom Sherman by about 16 percentage points, and as evidenced by the maps below, his support was strong across wide swaths of the Granite State.

Senate race

Governor’s race

Of course, the high-profile nature of a critical Senate race — and all of the outside money and attack ads that come with it — make it impossible to know how Sununu would have fared in a campaign against Hassan. But there were several communities, including the state’s two largest cities — Manchester and Nashua — where voters opted for Sununu as governor and Hassan for Senate.

















Daigo Fujiwara can be reached at daigo.fujiwara@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @DaigoFuji. Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.