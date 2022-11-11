The midterms aren’t over yet. But the 2024 campaign has already begun.

Indeed, 40 races for Congress had yet to be called by early Friday, and there’s a decent chance that Senate control won’t be decided until a run-off election in Georgia takes place in early December.

On the one hand, results of Tuesday’s midterm elections remained far from clear. The country still doesn’t know which party will control the House or the Senate. Nor is it clear when we will.

And yet, none of that stopped former President Donald Trump from kicking off the 2024 race in earnest. He went on a tear Thursday, launching a lengthy attack on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whom he now seems to view as a major threat. Trump also began mocking Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who is also being talked about as a potential presidential candidate in 2024.

If that weren’t enough, Trump then announced he’ll hold a press event on Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. Trump has previously hinted that will be the day he announces he’s running for president again. (Of course, it’s pure coincidence that it’s the same day former Vice President Mike Pence will release his memoir.)

Yes, this is an unprecedented situation: to have the next presidential election explicitly start before the midterm election results are known.

In the past half-century or so, presidential election maneuvering is something going on in the background during the midterm elections. Those flirting with the idea of running for president find reasons to visit early presidential primary states like Iowa and New Hampshire or other high-profile places around the country that can get them on television and in front of new political donors.

Then, as Youngkin and DeSantis and even New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu did, they get themselves booked on national television on election night where they enjoy demurring on questions about whether they’re running for president by saying it’s too early to discuss such matters.

But Trump just changed the calculus by going on the attack — and potentially becoming a candidate in just a few days. (Usually it’s the little-known candidates who announce before the midterms or shortly thereafter. Andrew Yang announced his 2020 run back in 2017, while Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack announced his bid in late November 2006 ahead of the 2008 election.) Most serious candidates wait to announce until months after the midterms.

As for Biden and the Democrats, there is more of a traditional timeline. Exit polling nationwide found that less than 60 percent of Democrats want Biden to run again. Yet, Biden and his aides feel buoyed about the midterm results, and the president has indicated in recent days that he’ll run again.

But, importantly, he won’t announce his decision until spring.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.