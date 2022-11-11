After election, poll-obsessed media should take a look inward

We can only hope that one result of the elections is deep soul searching by the national media over the repeated flip-flopping, poll-based headlines about a supposed Democratic tide and a Republican wave. Has the pursuit of attention become so corrupted that even mainstream media have to blow up every nuance into hysterical levels? This only twists readers and viewers into emotional extremes — the last thing we need in an already overheated political environment.

It is time to take a hard look at the old methods of political prediction. We’ve entered a new era, globally as well as nationally, and the so-called experts the media love to quote no longer have their fingers on anything.