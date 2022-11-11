Here’s how we can stop changing the clocks once and for all

Not only are we suffering earlier sunsets in Boston once more, but the chances for a national move to permanent daylight saving are also fading by the day. One incredibly lucky break in the Senate did not make way for a shoo-in victory in the House. Suddenly, it’s role reversal as the People’s House is now the cooling saucer for the impulsive upper body.

When we set our clocks backward an hour last weekend, more than a few people were confused: Didn’t Congress do away with this twice-yearly scourge of clocks springing and falling? Unfortunately, no. The Sunshine Protection Act stalled in the House, despite its surprise passage by voice vote in the Senate last March.

Advertisement

Although permanent daylight saving time would work for New England, the current time zone lines are not ideal for an instant change everywhere. Using new time zone lines, a compromise 30-minute permanent time, or a combination of the two would be a sustainable nationwide solution to our back-and-forth clocks. Finally, we could set our clocks for good.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

I wrote in these pages in 2014 proposing that New England shift to Atlantic Standard Time, the time zone in which eastern Canada, the Caribbean, and much of South America fall. That would have the same result as New England remaining permanently on Eastern Daylight Time. I then helped launch and sat on a 2017 commission that endorsed such a move. I stand by our commission’s report that lists the myriad reasons we should stay on one time year-round, including that springing forward causes increases in heart attacks and traffic accidents. Plus, later winter sunsets have been shown to have economic benefits and reduce crime.

It’s still a good idea for our region. But it’s not surprising that Congress is stalling over the prospect of doing it everywhere. Consider the current time zones. Grand Rapids, the second-largest city in Michigan, is on Eastern Time. Currently, its latest sunrise in January is a late but reasonable 8:13 a.m. With permanent daylight saving time, its latest sunrise would be 9:13 a.m. You can understand how a time change would prove unpopular there.

Advertisement

As Representative Frank Pallone, the chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, has pointed out, year-round daylight saving time has been tried once before. In January 1974, our nation sprang forward intending to stay on daylight saving until October 1975. No other changes were made. Despite positive expectations, people did not like the resulting dark mornings and the experiment was ended a year early, in October 1974.

New time zone lines are one solution. Instead of using Lake Michigan as roughly the border, I suggest a line separating Ohio, Kentucky, and states west into permanent Central Daylight Time and Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and states east into permanent Eastern Daylight Time. Similarly, permanent Mountain Daylight Time would hold in the two columns of states with Montana and North Dakota at the northern end and New Mexico and Texas at the southern end. Idaho, Arizona, and points west would be on permanent Pacific Daylight Time. But this would be open to debate: Consideration of this proposal would allow different states and regions to suggest what would work best for them.

Another solution, offered by Vanderbilt University Medical Center neurologist Beth Ann Malow and others, is “compromise time.” That would mean, for example, that when we revert to daylight time in March, we would spring forward 30 minutes instead of an hour. And then we’d stay put.

Advertisement

Under this compromise, Boston’s earliest summer sunrise would be 4:36 a.m., and our latest sunset would be 7:55 p.m. In the winter, the latest sunrise would be 7:43 a.m., and the earliest sunset would be 4:41 p.m.

No, not everyone would be 100 percent satisfied (me included), but it’s a reasonable path to stop switching once and for all.

We could also consider both solutions — new time zone lines along with a 30-minute change. For a permanent time to endure, we need to embrace nuance.

I’m not ready to abandon hope for a regional solution. But I’m also ready to embrace a national one if it means we can set our clocks for good. Senators Ed Markey and Marco Rubio, who backed permanent daylight time when it passed the Senate, should consider ways to make such a move more durable than what was attempted in 1974. Once we consider the time zone needs of all of America’s regions, we can finally set our clocks once and for all.

Tom Emswiler is a public health advocate and former congressional aide who lives in Quincy. Follow him on Twitter @tomems8.