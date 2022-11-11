Parsing the Walgreens company line on closing three Boston stores

Let’s parse the first part of the statement: “As we expand as a leader in health care, we are focused on best meeting the needs of patients and customers in communities we serve by creating the right network of stores in the right locations.” I read this as meaning that they want to expand their corporate footprint overall, but they’re not making enough money in some neighborhoods, so they’re going to put their investments where they believe they can make more money. Mattapan, Hyde Park, and Roxbury are just not the right locations.

The quote from Walgreens spokesperson Kris Lathan about why the company is closing stores sounded like so much bilgewater ( “ ‘We’re getting cheated out of something’: Three Boston neighborhoods are about to lose a pharmacy,” Business, Nov. 8).

Then on to the second half of the statement: “When faced with the difficult task of closing a particular location, several factors are taken into account, including things like the dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, for example.” I don’t know how “difficult” it is for Walgreens, but it will certainly be difficult for many low-income customers who have to travel farther to have their needs met.

And what “dynamics”? What changes in the buying habits? Maybe Walgreens is losing customers to competitors. But if so, this is the company’s own fault for not being able to maintain its customer base.

I’ll miss my nearby Mattapan Walgreens, where I found the staff to always be helpful and friendly. I hope that they’ll be able to keep their jobs at another store.

Robert Rosofsky

Milton