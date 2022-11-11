A wartime letter and a glimpse of my father as I never knew him

The battle is over — the hill is won — new cemeteries dot the hillsides of Burma. Many of my comrades rest forever beneath a bamboo cross — many, many more lie in a hospital, cut, maimed and crippled.

I recently discovered a letter buried in an envelope of old family photos. The handwriting was familiar: my father’s. The date: Feb. 11, 1944.

It was a tense moment when my troop commander said, “All right men, blacken your faces and camouflage your helmets. Four minutes to zero hour.” This good warm, life-loving boy (only 27) was killed 45 minutes later — I threw a fresh magazine in my sub machine gun and tossed 6 grenades in my pocket and my buddy Monte Wanderer and I exchanged vows to visit each other’s families — just in case.

A map drawn by the author's late father to illustrate a battle in Burma during World War II. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

As for myself, I nailed four Japanese for certain, possibly a few more. I was in one tight spot on the slope of a hill for 15 minutes while a Jap heavy machine gun kicked up dirt. An officer 2 feet to my right was hit twice but luckily I was unscratched — After we knocked them out we started to furiously dig in atop the hill. Mortar shells were dropping all around us and a great many men were hit. That night guns started shelling us — it was a real night in hell — we spent six days on top of that hill and yesterday we came down into the valley and set up a rest camp.

Al Sutton in 1946 on his way home from Burma at the end of World War II. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

A few minutes ago your Xmas package arrived and believe me it was like “manna from heaven.” It has been two whole months since I have smoked a cigar and the longing for one was really terrific — I am a happy jungle boy now.

Incidentally, I am part of the Mars Task Force. Children — don’t let any anybody tell you the war is over in Burma. I probably will start earning my third battle star shortly — a star is given for one campaign. The last star took 9 weeks to earn. I marched 300 miles.

Love — Al

The author at home in Cambridge reading his late father's wartime letter. "Where could these words have possibly come from, and how, amidst all the blood and carnage, did my father manage irony?" David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

This was my father? The salesman in the Cadillac? The guy sipping a Scotch while listening to “La Traviata”?

I knew he had fought in World War II, but this letter describing his experience so vividly and with such candor felt like a letter from a ghost. Where could these words have possibly come from, and how, amidst all the blood and carnage, did my father manage irony? Whenever I’d ask him, “What did you do in the war, Daddy?” he’d freeze up. “It’s too painful to talk about” was his only reply.

But now, unexpectedly, I was permitted to know, to hear his words, to imagine how close he had come to death, and to realize that had he been killed, I would not exist.

How odd.

In the midst of exploding mortars, my father managed to take pleasure in the world. He is happy, even though machine guns will soon be mauling those around him. He is alive in the jungle, thousands of miles away from Chicago. He is a boy, delighting in the simple joy of a smoke. My knowing this seems his legacy to me.

I remember visiting him after I had moved from Columbus, Ohio, to Cambridge, when I was the same age that he was in Burma. I would bring him cigars from Leavitt & Pierce. They’d ask how much I wanted to spend. “It doesn’t matter,” I’d reply. Somehow I felt compelled to splurge on cigars.

I folded his letter. But where to keep it? The answer jumped out at me when I found, in the back of a closet, what I was searching for: a cigar box. I remember he’d save them for me when I was a boy. There was something magical about them: the scent and the labels, the texture of the wood, the fact they could be closed, often with a tiny brass hinge.

Now, I have a tangible gift from my dad. A glimpse of who he was before I was born: “I am a happy jungle boy now.” The ghost finally speaks, and is a mystery no more. Instead, for just a moment, my father comes alive again.

Ted Sutton is a writer in Cambridge.