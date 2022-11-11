Celtics’ scorching offense sets the tone early in wire-to-wire win over Nuggets

Jayson Tatum had 34 points and 8 rebounds to lead Boston, and Jaylen Brown added 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic scored 29 points for Denver, but did not receive much help.

Then the game began, and the Celtics’ attack was once again overwhelming. The Celtics made 55.1 percent of their shots and rolled to a 131-112 win, their fifth in a row. The Celtics (9-3) have shot 50 percent or better in half of their games, a good recipe for building a league-leading offense.

The Celtics’ offense has been nearly unstoppable this season, but on Friday night Boston was facing one of the few teams with the ability to keep pace.

Advertisement

The Celtics led by as many as 18 in the second quarter before the Nuggets cut the deficit to 66-57 by halftime and pulled even closer after Jokic went to the bench with his fourth foul early in the third.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

A pair of Bruce Brown free throws brought Denver within 88-87 with 2:50 left in the third, but Boston created some separation with its bench, as a Luke Kornet follow-slam was followed by a Sam Hauser 3–pointer.

With Boston leading, 99-91, early in the fourth, it put away the Nuggets with a 12-4 burst capped by an Al Horford 3-pointer.

Observations from the game:

▪ The Celtics have had success pushing the pace and creating openings with movement, and they set the tone at the start by doing both of those things. Quick, precise cuts put the Nuggets on their heels from the start and resulted in several wide-open layups. It was another blistering offensive half for Boston, which shot 56.3 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from the 3-point line.

▪ Brown had a perfect first half, going 6 for 6 from the field. The only issue was that he didn’t get more opportunities. His 3-pointer midway through the first quarter gave the Celtics a 24-12 lead, but he attempted just one more shot the rest of the half. Brown made his first four shots of the third quarter to go 10 for 10, and the degree of difficulty was high.

Advertisement

▪ With Malcolm Brogdon sidelined due to right hamstring tightness, Payton Pritchard nudged back into the rotation. Pritchard has been used sparingly this season, but he certainly did not show any rust. He was 3 for 3 from the field in the first half with three offensive rebounds, and he was a central figure in a second-quarter play that delighted Boston’s bench and infuriated Nuggets coach Mike Malone. On that trip down the court, the Celtics gobbled up four offensive rebounds, with Pritchard tussling amid the trees and grabbing one. Denver center DeAndre Jordan finally came up with the ball after another miss, but Pritchard slithered in, ripped it away, and converted a layup. He grabbed two more offensive rebounds in the third quarter, too.

▪ When Nikola Jokic and Grant Williams tangled in the final minute of the first half there was a seemingly inconsequential double foul called on them. But it became significant later on. As Jokic was leading the Nuggets’ comeback in the third quarter he quickly picked up his third and fourth fouls, sending him to the bench after Denver had whittled an 18-point deficit to 77-70.

Advertisement

▪ Surprisingly, though, it did not prove crushing for the Nuggets. Soon after Jokic departed, Denver drilled four consecutive 3-pointers, three by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and pulled within 87-85. It’s worth pointing out that Marcus Smart, Boston’s top defender, was on the bench with four fouls during this stretch, too.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.