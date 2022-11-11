Central Catholic defends turf, shuts out Everett in Division 1 quarterfinal

LAWRENCE — The Central Catholic defense bent without breaking throughout Friday’s Division 1 quarterfinal matchup against Everett, and senior Markys Bridgewater broke a couple of long touchdown runs to pave the way in a 21-0 victory at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The third-seeded Raiders (8-2) advance to take on seventh-seeded St. John’s Prep (8-2) in the state semifinals (TBA).

“The defense hung in there and they bailed us out,” said Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “But we also had some things go our way. I’m proud of the way our kids played in the second half. That’s not an easy team to shut out. We survived tonight.”