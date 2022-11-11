Devin McCourty to appear as a guest analyst on ‘NFL Today’ over Patriots’ bye week

The Patriots might be on their bye week, but Devin McCourty will still be working on Sunday.

The 13-year veteran will be joining CBS Sports as a guest analyst on a pair of its shows. He’ll first appear on “The Other Pregame Show” on CBS Sports Network, which airs at 9 a.m., before making an appearance on CBS’ long-running pregame show, “The NFL Today,” at noon prior to kickoff of Sunday’s games.

McCourty, 35, has seemingly been preparing to enter the broadcasting world once he retires from the NFL. He co-hosted a podcast called “Double Coverage” with his twin brother, Jason, when they were both with the Patriots from 2018 to 2020. Earlier this year, the McCourty twins were part of a draft show for CBS Sports Network. And both McCourtys took part in the NFL’s “broadcast boot camp” for players who aspire to become broadcasters, where they reportedly made a strong impression.