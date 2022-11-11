In face of adversity, Holliston football turns to ‘Tim Time’ and surges past Scituate in Division 4 quarterfinal

HOLLISTON — Trailing 12-0 in the first quarter against defending Division 4 champion Scituate, the Holliston football team turned to ‘Tim Time.’

“Tim Time is when we reach down (and face) adversity,” said Holliston coach Todd Kiley after his fourth-seeded Panthers roared back for a 35-25 quarterfinal victory Friday night.

“(It’s) after one of our (honorary) captains that passed away, way back when. We still keep his memory alive by calling it ‘Tim Time.’”

Tim O’Connell, who died from leukemia at age 10 in 2008, served as an honorary captain for Kiley’s team during the 2007 season.

The Panthers (9-1) responded by scoring 21 unanswered points to close out the first half.

“We knew that the mistakes that we made were on us,” said Holliston senior wide receiver Andrew Dennison (8 catches, 119 yards, 2 TDs, INT). “They were just mental errors and once we fixed those, we went out in the second quarter and kept it going on offense, got the defense down and I think that’s what got us the 21-12 lead at halftime.”

The Panthers got on the board with 2:24 left in the first quarter when senior quarterback TJ Kiley found senior tight end Owen Zakrzewski from 8 yards out to cut the deficit to 12-7.

Kiley then connected with Dennison for a 32-yard touchdown pass for a 15-12 cushion (after the two-point conversion).

Dennison scored again with 1:25 left in the first half , reeling in a 34-yard bomb from Kiley.

Kiley finished off his four-touchdown night with a toss to senior Brady Sweeney in the back corner of the end zone with 7:25 left .

Holliston will face unbeaten Duxbury in the semifinals.







