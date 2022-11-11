First-time fathers on the Patriots have to learn a whole new playbook

Wilson put his hands out and said, “Come on!” in hopes that Mack II would walk toward him. Up until that point, Mack II had only crawled. But, apropos of nothing, Wilson decided that summer night he wanted to see if his son would take his first steps.

FOXBOROUGH — After the Patriots’ second preseason game, linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., still in his uniform, sat on the field at Gillette Stadium with his legs open wide. His 1-year-old son, wearing a bite-sized No. 30 jersey, stood no more than 5 feet away.

Mack II inched his way into the arms of his beaming father, who couldn’t wipe the grin off his face. The milestone, caught on camera, still makes Wilson smile.

Advertisement

“I couldn’t believe it, honestly,” he said. “I woke up the next morning and I had to go back and rewatch the video. Just to see — was it real?”

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Now, a few months later, Mack II is always on his feet.

“Ever since that day, he hasn’t stopped walking,” said Wilson, shaking his head. “That’s all he wants to do now. He doesn’t want to be carried. Nothing.”

Mack II was born in August 2021. That same month, Patriots center David Andrews welcomed his first child, a son named Ford. Two months later, safety Adrian Phillips welcomed his first-born, a son named Dylan. Then in December, tight end Hunter Henry and safety Kyle Dugger each welcomed a son, joining the growing group of first-time fathers on the team. Most recently, in October, cornerback Jalen Mills and his fiancée welcomed their son, Zeus.

The shared experience of fatherhood has become a talking point in the locker room for the players. They’ve celebrated the highs, such as Mack II’s first steps. They’ve discussed how to handle the lows, such as the sleepless nights. And they’ve consulted one another for advice.

Advertisement

Longtime captain Devin McCourty, father of three, has served as a valuable resource, too. His best advice to the first-time dads? Establish a different routine.

“The hardest thing is you can’t do what you used to do,” McCourty said. “You want to make it home to spend that time with your kids. I always said I wanted to be a very active parent and not the guy that was home but not home. That’s what I talk to all these guys about.”

Linebacker Mack Wilson and Mack II: "Just having him come into this world just taught me a lot. It taught me how to really love someone." Instagram

When McCourty first became a father almost six years ago, he thought waking up early to watch film made the most sense for his schedule. Soon, he learned it was better to wait until after his daughter went to bed. Those types of adjustments are what the new fathers are all trying to figure out.

Wilson prioritizes Mondays and Tuesdays as “dad days” because they’re a bit lighter compared with the rest of the week. Mills no longer rushes to his iPad as soon as he gets home, instead staying up later to give his newborn his undivided attention. Phillips, meanwhile, has tried to streamline his time at the stadium.

“I was one of the people who got to the facility at 4:45 a.m. and didn’t get home until 8 p.m. because I wanted to knock everything out,” Phillips said. “By the time I got home, I wanted to just have that feeling of everything being complete.

Advertisement

“But when you have a child, you want to spend time with them. I already don’t get to see him wake up in the morning.

“He goes to bed at, like, 7 p.m., so I had to adjust my schedule to make it more efficient and not lollygag around. There was stuff I could knock out in 10 minutes that before was probably taking 30 minutes. It made me a more efficient student.”

The new dads stressed that simply being home is not enough. They also need to be engaged, regardless of what happens at work.

“It doesn’t matter if I have a bad day at practice, if I have a bad game,” Mills said. “Once I get home, he doesn’t know that. And my fiancée, she’s at home with him all day. So I have to give them good energy once I get home. I can’t be down.”

For Dugger, staying upbeat hasn’t been difficult because coming home to his son will often immediately boost his mood.

“A lot of the time, I walk in the door and maybe things aren’t that great, but seeing him, he’s smiling at me, he’s crawling to me, that’ll change my day,” Dugger said. “From then on out, it’s just a great day no matter what happened before that.

“He’s definitely helping me right now a lot more than — well, I wouldn’t say more than I’m helping him — but he’s definitely helping me as far as my attitude. He’s definitely been a light.”

Advertisement

Safety Adrian Phillips and Dylan: “It’s the best feeling in the world." Instagram

With the Patriots on their bye week, the new dads were looking forward to spending uninterrupted time — likely the most they’ll get all season — with their children. The team practiced Wednesday, but starting Thursday, players had four straight days off.

In the past, some would try to squeeze in a quick getaway to a warm-weather destination. Now, however, the goal is maximizing family time, even if it means staying local.

“Usually during the bye week, I would try to go on a quick trip to Turks and Caicos or, like, Key West,” Mills said. “Now that I have my son, me and my fiancée will just try to enjoy him. These past couple weeks have been coming fast. You know how the season goes, it’s week in and week out. But we’ll try to enjoy him this next week.”

Wilson, whose father did not have a role in his life when he was growing up, has made a concerted effort to be present in Mack II’s life. He doesn’t want his son to ever worry about whether his father will be around.

“I didn’t know how it was going to be, raising a kid,” Wilson said. “I didn’t know what to expect. Just having him come into this world just taught me a lot. It taught me how to really love someone.

“It’s to the point where I look at him and I’m like, ‘What do I want him to be like? Who do I want him to be? What do I want to instill in him that I didn’t have when I was younger?’ ”

Advertisement

As the new dads navigate this unfamiliar phase of life, that feeling of unconditional love is something they all share.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Phillips said.





Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.