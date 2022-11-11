Framingham’s Sam Burgess smokes Wrentham course record in statement Division 1A cross-country win

The Framingham senior went scorched-earth at Wrentham Development Center with a course-record 14:38.9 5K, beating the 14:47 mark set by Uxbridge’s Aidan Ross at last year’s All-State meet. Burgess, who will run at Harvard, prevailed in a remarkable battle with Westford junior Paul Bergeron (14:43.8) to win the Division 1A state qualifying meet.

On Friday, Burgess reminded everyone he’s, perhaps, the best runner in the state.

WRENTHAM — Sam Burgess’s name was absent from cross-country leaderboards for most of the fall season as he recovered from left ankle tendonitis, which dated back to April.

“It was great; it was a hard effort,” Burgess said. “I haven’t had one of those in forever.”

Burgess, Bergeron, Jack Graffeo (Westford), and Nathan Lopez (St. John’s Prep) quickly left a stacked field behind them. They finished the first mile in the 4:40 range and Burgess said he was floored by their pace. After the 3K mark, Bergeron and Burgess kicked up the tempo to separate themselves.

“We came through the mile and Paul surged, and I was like, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna fly,’” Burgess said.

Brookline secured a statement team win in the state’s deepest subdivision with 80 points, followed by Newton North (97 points), and Westford (109 points).

In Division 1B, North Andover’s Ryan Connolly gave a fond farewell to the course that sparked his breakout in 2021. The Clemson-bound senior won in 15:12.7, pulling away from a three-runner pack that included Concord-Carlisle’s Harrison Dow (15:20.0) and Peabody’s Logan Tracia (15:25.7). North Andover (106) triumphed over Wellesley (116) and Concord-Carlisle (118) in team scoring.

“I wanted to make this a memorable one,” Connolly said. “I love this course, so I’m super happy that I ended up getting a good time.”

The star Oliver Ames trio of Ryan Sarney (15:10.2), Brendan Thomas (15:20.8), and Aidan Dupill (15:27.9) went 1-2-3 in the Division 1C race. The Tigers (78) placed second as a team behind Marblehead (76), but Sarney said it felt great to see his two teammates finish right behind him.

“I’m really happy with the time I ran, and I’m even more happy and proud of the fact that No. 2 and No. 3 were also on my team,” he said.

The feel-good team story of the day came from the 1C ace. Coach Hatim Jean-Louis and the city-wide boys’ team found out Tuesday they were being moved up from Division 2A to 1C, meaning they had three days to prepare for the qualifier.

Led by a tenth-place effort from Sam Gordon, the ragtag city-wide team finished fourth with 161 points. Jean-Louis was overcome with emotion as he told his runners they would be headed to the state championship meet for the first time. Opposing coaches were congratulating them long after the race ended.

“I was shooting for seventh,” Jean-Louis said. “But to walk out fourth — for some boys to have the race they had today — yeah, I’m super happy. I’m proud of the city, I’m proud of my athletes.”