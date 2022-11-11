A healthy return for Rita Cahalane results in a historic win for Newburyport field hockey program

Her goal with 3:17 left lifted the sixth-seeded Clippers to a 1-0 victory No. 3 Gloucester. The victory marks the furthest a Clipper field hockey program has advanced in the MIAA tournament.

An illness kept Rita Cahalane off the field for Newburyport’s first two games of the Division 3 field hockey tournament, but the junior made a dramatic return in Friday’s quarterfinal against host Gloucester.

Izzy Adams (22) received a hug from a Walpole teammate after scoring the final goal in a 4-0 victory over Winchester in the Division 1 quarterfinals Friday.

“It was such a battle,” said Newburyport coach Shannon Haley. “This team really showed up and played. Credit to Gloucester, they are tough and a very skilled team. We said to our girls today was going to be a lot about mental toughness and they showed up.”

The first three quarters were a true back-and forth affair, with both squads playing great in transition. Newburyport (16-3-2) closed the third quarter with a corner, saved by Keagan Jewell. Gloucester (16-2-3) got its own corner in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter, saved by Jane Mettling.

Blake Parker started a slew of Newburyport opportunities with seven minutes to go, with her shot going just wide. The Clippers kept shooting, but Jewell made four saves in a row to keep the Fishermen in the game.

Play evened out until the end of the fourth, when Lily Ragusa got into position in front of the Gloucester net, passed to Cahalane, and she dished a low shot into the Fishermen net.

“Rita has been out the last week and a half, very sick,” said Haley. “We had her three minutes on, three minutes off, and she played her heart out.”

With 15 seconds left, Gloucester had a corner. The shot was right on the money, but Mettling made a diving save to secure the Clippers’ victory.

“Jane has been such a force,” said Haley. “She is playing with such confidence. That save was unbelievable. It saved us, because that was an incredible shot.”

Watertown 5, Triton 0 — Junior juggernaut Molly Driscoll netted a hat trick, and Lizzie Loftus and Rachel Egan added tallies as the top-seeded Raiders (20-0) dominated the quarterfinal, putting 30 shots on goal (and awarded 17 corners).

Watertown has not allowed a goal against since a Sept. 10 matchup vs. D1 power Andover.

“We did a great job as a team, and held the other team to no goals,” said Watertown coach Eileen Donahue. “They were a strong opponent.”

The Raiders scored four out of their five tallies in the final two minutes of their respective quarters, a feat that speaks to a high level of focus and determination.

“We keep saying the clock is there for a reason, not to just let it run down,” said Donahue. “You stop playing when it’s [00:00]. It was neat to see them stay focused.”

Triton goalie Sophia Chapman starred in net. The sophomore tallied a whopping 25 saves against the state’s most prolific offense, with 18 first-half saves.

Watertown senior captain Maggie Driscoll was dynamic. Perhaps the Raiders’ smartest player, she does all the little things right in order to transition the ball through the midfield and generate offense in the circle. Her style of play is full of nuance and skill, and her presence is felt all over the field.

Even in victory, Donahue says there is plenty to be learned, and emphasizing the parity in Division 3.

“There’s always something to work on. We had lots of opportunities . . . you’ve got to finish them off,” said Donahue. “Once you hit the tournament, anything can happen.”

Sandwich 4, Swampscott 0 — Khloe Schultz slotted two goals and Quinn Jordan and Emily Souke netted one goal each to pace the second-ranked Blue Knights (19-0-1) to a quarterfinals victory.

Division 1 State

Andover 4, King Philip 1 — The defending state champion Golden Warriors (20-1) are back in the state semis thanks to a two-goal, one-assist effort from senior Emma Reilly.

“Our senior leaders, Emma Reilly, Anna Broderick, Adelaide Weeden and Rose MacLean, did a great job managing play,” said Andover coach Maureen Noone. “They scored two quick goals to give us some breathing room.” Bella DiFiore and Hannah Herlihy also scored.

No. 23 King Philip (13-6-2) played relentlessly, keeping Andover on its toes all afternoon. It was just another example of the hard-nosed style of play that saw them make an unexpectedly deep postseason run. “King Philip was a strong, aggressive team who played hard until the last minute of the game,” said Noone.

Winchester’s Annie Ettenhofer (27) and Walpole’s Izzy Adams (22) chase the ball during first quarter action of the Division 1 quarterfinal. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Walpole 4, Winchester 0 — A backhand sweep into the net from Kerin Birch in the second quarter got the top-seeded Porkers (19-1) started and Taylor Carter, Caitlin Naughton, Izzy Adams added second-half tallies in the quarterfinal win over No. 8 Winchester (13-3-5). Senior captain Maddy Clark (3 saves) was sharp in the shutout.

“The hardest thing to do is when you’re not getting shots to have that one thing come down,” Clark said. “I stay focused on where the ball is. I’m constantly talking to (my teammates).”

Walpole advances to a state semifinal next week against No. 4 Wachusett (16-3-2) .

Winchester maintained pressure on Walpole, especially in the first half. However, the Porker backline stayed strong and killed off any opportunity.

“We have a lot of young girls and every single one of them on our defense stepped up this year and we’ve really worked together. We blend really well together and we play so well as a unit,” senior captain Lindsey Jacobs said.

One Porker defender in particular, Katie Colleran, kept the Winchester offense at bay with excellent one-on-one defense throughout the game.

“Today was not our prettiest of games. However, it shows a lot of adversity, it shows a lot of grit and shows a lot of pride,” Walpole coach Jen Quinn said. “They found that way to get it done . . . Overall, it was a true team effort because it took every single one of them.”

Wachusett 2, Franklin 1 — Lilly Chaisson and Lindsey McGurl each tallied a goal for the No. 4 Mountaineers (16-3-2) in their quarterfinal win over the No. 5 Panthers (19-2-1). Wachusett will face the top-ranked Timberwolves (20-1-0) in the state semifinals.

Division 2 State

Masconomet 4, Westwood 0 — Seniors Julia Graves (1 goal, 1 assist), Maggie Sturgis (1 goal, 1 assist), and Greta Mowers (1 goal), and junior Nora Duval (1 goal) led the attack, and goalie Maddi Wayland kept a shutout to propel the top-ranked Chieftains (15-0-3) to the quarterfinal triumph.

Division 4 State

Cohasset 2, Joseph Case 0 — Senior Catherine Brisbane and junior Sarah Chenette scored in the first five minutes to lead the third-seeded Skippers (15-5-1) at Scituate. Junior Anna Michaud had 17 saves and three shutout quarters for No. 6 Case (19-2).

Monomoy 2, Lynnfield 0 — Junior Susannah Brown and sophomore Ella Reeves scored goals to propel the fourth-seeded Sharks (12-4-5) past the fifth-seeded Pioneers (11-8) in a quarterfinal in Harwich. Monomoy (12-4-5) will face top-seeded Uxbridge (21-0) in a state semifinal (date/site TBA). Uxbridge won the regular-season matchup, 6-1.

Uxbridge 5, Frontier 0 — Elle Bouchard fired three goals and Meghan Smith netted two more to lift the top-ranked Spartans (21-0-0) against No. 8 Frontier Regional (11-3-6) in the quarterfinals. Uxbridge will play No. 5 Monomoy (9-4-5) in the semifinals.

Correspondent Brad Joyal reported from Harwich, Olivia Nolan from Watertown, and Chloe Patel from Walpole.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.