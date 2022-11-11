Lexington’s Ava Criniti bursts on the cross-country scene with a narrow Division 1A victory

“I was definitely nervous,” she said. “This is my first year of cross-country, so I just wanted to go out [there], and I knew there was a lot of talent, so I was aware of that and tried to stay with them.”

The Lexington senior hung tough in a ferocious lead pack, maintained her pace with a final kick, and inched ahead in the home stretch, winning the girls’ Division 1A qualifier at Wrentham Development center. With a 17:50.9 5K time, the former soccer player asserted herself as another frontrunner to watch ahead of the state championships.

WRENTHAM — In a Division 1A showcase with no clear-cut favorite, but several leading contenders, cross-country newcomer Ava Criniti exhibited poise beyond her experience.

Criniti, who will run at Northwestern, was mired in a lead pack of over a dozen runners that gradually thinned out. Entering the final downhill, she surged with Newton South senior Amelia Everett (17:51.4) and Needham freshman Greta Hammer (17:51.8), and all three finished within a second of each other.

Lexington’s Ava Criniti gets a hug from her coach, Rebecca Traschel, after her victory at the MIAA's Division 1A cross country state qualifier. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Gaining experience in a crowded lead group was important for Criniti as she looks toward next Saturday’s All-State meet.

“I think the biggest thing for me was just being able to kind of trust myself and my training, because sometimes I panic with big crowds,” she said. “I was able to kind of keep calm and that worked out for me.”

Brookline won with a convincing 64 points, led by a sixth-place finish from Jordan Liss-Riordan (18:18) and a seventh-place showing from Camille Jordan (18:24.1).

With a lingering flu finally behind her, Wellesley sophomore Charlotte Tuxbury triumphed in the Division 1B race. Tuxbury finished 12th in the Bay State Conference league meet two weeks ago, and Friday’s win was a confidence boost. The Raiders rolled to a team win with 54 points. Marshfield (102) and Arlington (105) followed.

Anna McElhinney, another transfer from soccer, continued to stack up accolades with a Division 1C victory. The Billerica senior and UMass commit went toe-to-toe with Marblehead freshman Marri O’Connell for most of the race and left her behind with a half-mile remaining to win in 18:10.6.

McElhinney had picked up a minor hip injury during the week, but had no complaints after her race. Billerica (82) finished second as a team behind a well-rounded effort from Oliver Ames (73).

“I didn’t really practice a lot last week because I was coming off a small injury, so I didn’t have the best mind-set going into this race. But I think I did really well off of that,” McElhinney said.

Lexington’s Ava Criniti sprints to the finish line. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

MIAA Division 1A qualifier

at Wrentham Developmental Center

Individual — 1. Ava Criniti, Lexington, 17:50.9; 2. Amelia Everett, Newton South, 17:51.4; 3. Greta Hammer, Needham, 17:51.8; 4. Molly Kiley, Andover, 17:57.2; 5. Aoife Shovlin, Cambridge, 17:58.9; 6. Jordan Liss-Riordan, Brookline, 18:18; 7. Camille Jordan, Brookline, 18:24.1; 8. Emily Wedlake, Westford, 18:28; 9. Elizabeth Latham, Acton-Boxborough, 18:46.6; 10. Lucia Werner, Brookline, 18:49.7.

Team results — 1. Brookline, 64; 2. Cambridge, 116; 3. Needham, 130; 4. Acton-Boxborough, 152; 5. Weymouth, 152; 6. Lexington, 161; 7. Newton North, 190.

MIAA Division 1B qualifier

at Wrentham Developmental Center

Individual — 1. Charlotte Tuxbury, Wellesley, 18:18; 2. Elyse Srodawa, Hopkinton, 18:25; 3. Eleanor Angeles-Whitfield, Marshfield, 18:26.8; 4. Abigail Beggans, Wellesley, 18:29.3; 5. Chloe Dibb, Barnstable, 18:39.6; 6. Emma Tuxbury, Wellesley, 18:39.7; 7. Luna Prochazkova, North Andover, 18:41.9; 8. Ava Bullock, Barnstable, 18:48.2; 9. Sarah DiVasta, Peabody, 18:49.5; 10. Autumn Tumbleton, Hopkinton, 18:51.9.

Team results — 1. Wellesley, 54; 2. Marshfield, 102; 3. Arlington, 105; 4. Hopkinton, 142; 5. Barnstable, 187; 6. Concord-Carlisle, 209; 7. North Andover, 240.

MIAA Division 1C qualifier

at Wrentham Developmental Center

Individual — 1. Anna McElhinney, Billerica, 18:10.6; 2. Marri O’Connell, Marblehead, 18:35.2; 3. Macey Shriner, Plymouth North, 18:55.7; 4. Mia Jilani, Milton, 19:03.2; 5. Madeline Courtemanche, Central Catholic, 19:10.2; 6. Emily Burdick, Billerica, 19:11.8; 7. Lauren Augustyn, Bishop Feehan, 19:12.4; 8. Katie Sobieraj, Oliver Ames, 19:18.6; 9. Mia Waldron, Malden Catholic, 19:27.1; 10. Katie O’Toole, Milton, 19:31.7.

Team results — 1. Oliver Ames, 73; 2. Billerica, 82; 3. Central Catholic, 110; 4. Shepherd Hill, 114; 5. Milton, 121; 6. Walpole, 207; 7. Bishop Feehan, 220.