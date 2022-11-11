Melrose girls’ volleyball bounces unbeaten Duxbury in Division 2 quarterfinals

“Beating a team that’s an undefeated team, going into their gym this late in the tournament, I thought we just played a great match,” Melrose coach Scott Celli said.

The sixth-seeded Red Hawks (19-4) outlasted the No. 3 Dragons (21-1) to earn a matchup with No. 2 King Philip.

When Duxbury rallied to take the third set Friday, the Melrose girls’ volleyball team calmly regrouped to cement a 25-17, 25-17, 18-25, 25-21 road win in the Division 2 quarterfinals.

Ruth Breen paced Melrose with a whopping 48 assists, Gia Vlakovic added 21 kills, and Sadie Jaggers and Chloe Gentile were also catalysts.

Senior captains Chloe Antaya, Danielle Beckerman, and Olivia Templeton wrapped up stellar careers for the Dragons. Duxbury coach Pam Thomas praised them for helping to make this season such a memorable one.

“It’s been incredible,” Thomas said. “It was a joy. Happiest I’ve ever been in my 12 years coaching, which is pretty special.”

Division 2 State

Dartmouth 3, Masconomet 0 — Ava Crane (17 digs and 10 kills), Haley Jenkins (5 kills and 4 aces), Brooke Davis (8 digs and 6 kills), and Gaby Velazquez (10 digs) kept plays alive and capitalized to pace the fourth-ranked Indians (20-3) to a quarterfinals win, sending Dartmouth to its first state semifinal. “The scrappiness on defense has been amazing.” Coach Rachel Lassey said. “I am beyond proud.”

King Philip 3, Westwood 0 — Senior captains Sami Shore (10 kills and 2 blocks), Emily Sawyer (8 kills and 3 blocks), and Ahunna James (10 kills and 3 digs) paced the second-ranked Warriors (21-2) to a quarterfinal victory over No. 7 Westwood (17-5).

Westborough 3, North Quincy 0 — Quinn Anderson notched 17 kills, 5 aces, and 3 blocks and Shannon Clark tallied 28 assists, propelling the top-seeded Rangers (19-0) in a quarterfinal win.

Division 3 State

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Medfield 0 — Grace Presswood recorded her 1,000th assist and tallied 19 kills and 11 digs on top of it to power the top-ranked Dolphins (18-5) to a quarterfinals win. Ellen Swanson (11 kills and 10 digs), Ava Pecorella (8 kills), and Vivian Costano (36 assists) also performed well in the victory. Dennis-Yarmouth moves on to play Old Rochester in a rematch of last year’s state finals.

Newburyport 3, Ashland 0 — Sophia Messina had 16 kills, Viive Godtfredsen recorded 9 kills and 3 aces, and Lily LeDuc posted 10 kills and 2 aces to power the third-ranked Clippers (20-3) to a quarterfinal win over No. 6 Ashland (13-10). Newburyport will face No. 2 Tewksbury (19-4) in the semifinals.

Old Rochester 3, Norton 1 — After dropping the first set 14-25, the fifth-ranked Bulldogs (17-6) battled back against No. 4 Norton (19-4) to win 25-14, 25-22, 25-18. Ella Soutter (20 digs, 10 kills, and 5 aces), Cami Van Ness (14 kills, 7 digs, and 2 aces), and Aubrie Letourneau (25 assists, 10 digs, 3 kills, and 2 aces) were massive for Old Rochester but rotation players also made heavy impacts in the victory.

“This group has improved tremendously in the last few weeks,” coach Jimmy Oliveira said. “They’ve shown growth and resiliency. Never backed down. I’m very proud of them.”

Division 4 State

Joseph Case 3, Ursuline 0 — Olivia Silva notched 22 assists and Hannah Storm added 12 kills, powering the third-ranked Cardinals (22-1) in a quarterfinal win. Ava Storm tacked on six kills and six blocks.

Boys’ soccer

Division 1 State

Weymouth 1, Ludlow 0 — Senior Connor Lovely arced in a free kick in overtime to propel the No. 12 Wildcats (13-2-6) to a quarterfinal victory, advancing to the state semifinals for the first time since 2007.

“It’s exciting,” said Weymouth coach William McEachern, in his 16th season. “It’s all about the kids that are experiencing this for the first time. We haven’t been to this level of the state tournament.” Junior striker Bruno DeSouza, who netted the overtime winner in a second-round win over BC High, earned a foul to set up the free kick. “He finds a way to create opportunities for us, whether it’s himself finishing or setting others up,” said McEachern. Lovely, suiting up for the Wildcats again after spending two years playing academy, made no mistake with his left-footed strike.

Mitch Fink, Tyler Foy, Ethan Kagno, Cam Kerry, Lenny Rowe, Eamonn Ryan, and AJ Traub contributed.









Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.