Nick Yanchuk, Bishop Feehan trample Reading in Division 2 quarterfinals

No. 14 seed Bishop Feehan hammered previously unbeaten and host Reading, 48-6, in the Division 2 quarterfinals on the strength of Yanchuk’s 362-yard, 6-touchdown rushing performance. The senior back topped his total of 313 yards against Peabody in the first round and sent the Shamrocks into a semifinal matchup with KP next weekend.

Bishop Feehan running back Nick Yanchuk ran for an astounding 362 yards and 6 touchdowns in a Division 2 quarterfinal victory over host Reading on Friday night.

No. 6 Reading (9-1) started out fast with quarterback James Murphy hitting 4-of-5 passes on the way to Feehan’s 27-yard line. But a sack and an incomplete pass was an ominous sign of things to come for the Reading offense, and when Bishop Feehan (6-3) took over on downs, it was Yanchuk time.

Advertisement

His first score was a 24-yard run which gave Feehan a 7-0 lead after one quarter. He then scored on a 22-yard run and a 46-yard run to make it 20-0 at the half.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

In the third quarter, Yanchuck scored on a 69-yard run and a 4-yard run as the score ballooned to 34-0. Murphy scored on a 15-yard run for Reading’s only score but then it was back to work for the Feehan offense, which didn’t throw a pass all game. Dante Bruschi (5 carries 99 yards) scored on a 70-yard run to make it 41-6 after three. Yanchuk’s last of six scores was a 15-yard run in the fourth quarter to make it 48-6.

The Reading offense, meanwhile, struggled all night against a defense designed by former Patriot turned Shamrock defensive coordinator Tedy Bruschi. Murphy finished 10-of-26 for 115 yards and an interception. He was sacked five times and rarely had time to throw.

With almost 700 yards rushing in two playoff games and 35 carries Friday, Yanchuk admitted he might be tired.

“Just a little bit,” said Yanchuk. “If they need me to go back out there, I’ll go back out there and run.”

Advertisement

Division 1 State

Methuen 28, Franklin 24 — With eight seconds on the clock, quarterback Drew Eason turned a broken play into a game-winning touchdown. After fumbling the snap, Eason scrambled left, pump-faked a throw, and beat three defenders to the left edge of the end zone for a 2-yard TD run to help the No. Rangers (8-2) upset No. 1 Franklin (6-3) on the road to clinch a spot in the state semifinal opposite fourth-seeded Springfield Central.

Eason’s brother Shane provided the bulk of scoring in a comeback win, as he rushed for 2 and 71-yard scores and hauled in a 5-yard touchdown from Drew.

“At the half, I just told the kids, ‘That’s all in the past. Let’s go out and play the best half in Methuen football history,’” said Rangers coach Tom Ryan. “And we just might have done that.”

St. John’s Prep 48, Andover 14 — The second-seeded Eagles (8-2) made a quite a statement with their dominant quarterfinal victory to hand host Andover (9-1) its first loss of the season. Prep rolled to a 34-7 halftime lead to cement its berth in the semifinals opposite No. 3 seed Central Catholic, with Carson Brown sparking the rout with the first of two 32-yard scoring runs.

Quarterback Deacon Robillard ran for a 1-yard touchdown and connected with Stephon Patrick on a 40-yard TD pass to continue the first-half onslaught. Asked if he was surprised by the final score, Brown said, “No, I’m not. Our team puts in the work all week. I know we work harder than anybody.”

Advertisement

Trailing 34-0, Andover got on the board when Lincoln Beal hauled in a late 21-yard touchdown from Scotty Brown. Andover opened the second half with a 13-play march that was halted at the Prep 1 by Jesse Ofurie’s interception.

Central Catholic 21, Everett 0 — Central Catholic’s defense bent without breaking, and senior Markys Bridgewater (9 carries, 104 yards, 1 TD) broke a couple of long touchdowns on a 50-yard catch-and-run off a screen and a 72-yard scamper in the third quarter that came on the heels of a Jaden Wiggins block of an Everett 23-yard field goal attempt.

Sophomore quarterback Blake Hebert (8-for-14, 97 passing yards, TD; 5 carries, 75 yards, TD) sealed it with a 52-yard touchdown scramble.

The third-seeded Raiders (8-2) advance to take on seventh-seeded St. John’s Prep (8-2) in the state semifinals after pinning the Crimson Tide (8-2) with their first shutout setback in 71 games, a 24-0 loss to Central Catholic in October 2015.

“The defense hung in there and they bailed us out,” said Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “But we also had some things go our way. I’m proud of the way our kids played in the second half. That’s not an easy team to shut out. We survived tonight.”

Division 4

Holliston 35, Scituate 25 — T.J. Kiley tossed for three touchdowns, leading the fourth-ranked Panthers (9-1) in a quarterfinal victory. Andrew Denison hauled in a 31-yard touchdown from Kiley and added a rushing score.

Advertisement

Division 6

St. Mary’s 20, Lynnfield 6 — Ernie Panias opened the scoring with a 75-yard rumble and the third-ranked Spartans (9-1) held on for the quarterfinal victory. Jack Marks hauled in a 20-yard touchdown from Tyler Guy, and Derick Coulanges rushed in for a fourth-quarter score to seal the win.

Division 8

Old Colony 22, Manchester Essex 20 — Matt Pitts opened the scoring with a 4-yard rush and Matt McGuiggan tumbled in for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns as the fifth-ranked Cougars (9-1) eked out a quarterfinal win.

Oxford 27, Murdock 8 — Lucas Lambert connected with Brent Morgan and Robbie Fisher for two touchdowns and Jaden Morales rushed for scores of 34 and 1 yards to power the third-ranked Pirates (9-1) to a quarterfinal win against No. 11 Murdock (7-3).

Division Large State Vo-Tech

Southeastern 21, Bristol-Plymouth 14 — Nick Levine snuck in on a 1-yard plunge and flung a 34-yard touchdown pass to Joe Tully to lead the eighth-seeded Hawks (4-6) to the Vocational Large semifinals. Mehkai Gibson got Southeastern on the board with a 67-yard interception return.

Globe correspondents Bob Holmes reported from Reading, Nate Weitzer from Lawrence, Kevin Stone from Andover. Globe correspondents Mitch Fink, Tyler Foy, Cam Kerry, and Eamonn Ryan contributed to this report. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.

Advertisement







