No. 1 Milton rallies for 17 unanswered points in Division 3 quarterfinal win over No. 8 Marblehead

Milton proved it can overcome adversity in the second half, as senior quarterback and captain Owen McHugh threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to classmate Michael Fulton and fellow senior captain Jack Finnegan added a game-winning 1-yard touchdown run that helped propel the Wildcats to a 24-20 victory over the Magicians.

So, it was fitting that the top-seeded Wildcats were hardly rattled when they found themselves trailing eighth-seeded Marblehead by 13 points during the first half of Friday’s Division 3 state quarterfinal at Brooks Field.

MILTON — Panic wasn’t an emotion the Milton football team experienced much during its undefeated regular-season run and its lopsided opening-round playoff victory over Minnechaug.

Milton's Michael Fulton (13) caught a 45-yard touchdown from Owen McHugh in the third quarter to trigger Milton's 17-point rally in the second half. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

“I told the guys they’re really well coached and have great players too and we’re going to have to be able to take a punch,” said Milton coach Steve Dembowski. “I just didn’t think in the first half we did a good job of handling any adversity and we looked very hesitant.”

Milton (9-0) will face fourth-seeded Hanover (8-2) in a state semifinal — date and site to be determined — while Marblehead (7-2) shifts its attention to its Thanksgiving matchup against rival Swampscott.

Marblehead senior tailback Eddie Johns ran for touchdowns of 8 and 1 yards and senior Zander Danforth hauled in a perfectly-placed 51-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Miles O’Neill to help the Magicians build a 20-7 lead late in the second quarter.

After rushing for a 6-yard touchdown early in the second frame, Finnegan booted a 25-yard field goal to cut Milton’s deficit to 20-10 at halftime. Finnegan (23 carries, 123 rushing yards, 2 TDs) added the winning 1-yard rushing score with 8:23 remaining before the Wildcats’ defense forced a punt on Milton’s next—and final—offensive possession.

Finnegan’s 18-point contribution on the night gave him 44 points in his last eight quarters of playoff football after he tallied 26 points, including 24 unanswered in the first half of a 46-21 first-round win over No. 16 Minnechaug.

“We had no doubt the whole game,” McHugh said after completing 16 of 23 passes for 160 yards and a score. “They’re going to have theirs and we’re going to have ours. At the end of the day, in the second half we made more plays. The defense really stepped up big.”

Although Milton posed for a team photo with the MIAA’s Final Four banner, neither Dembowski nor his players touched the trophy they were awarded with the banner.

“We’re just worried about the next trophy,” Finnegan said. “We don’t need that one.”